One of LA’s Most Beloved Burger Pop-Ups Goes Legit in the South Bay

South Bay smash burger success story Proudly Serving is moving into its first fixed address, taking over the kitchen at the Project Barley taproom at 136 International Boardwalk in Redondo Beach. The plan for the waterside space, per a video posted to the pop-up’s Instagram page, is to eventually move in full-time, meaning no more street stops for a while as the small crew gears up to expand its menu. “We get to do so much more stuff in our arsenal,” says co-owner Matt McIvor in the video. “We’ve done a lot of cool stuff on the street, don’t get me wrong, but there’s just so much more that we can do. Cooking on the street is hard.” Expect a more formal grand opening to come in the next several weeks.

Real veggies for veggie burgers

The New York Times California critic Tejal Rao spent some time enjoying LA’s many more traditional veggie burger options, with a thoughtful discussion on the overuse of synthetic ‘meat’ patties thrown in for good measure. Burgerlords comes up, naturally, as does Stuff I Eat in Inglewood, Nic’s on Beverly, Spoke Bicycle Cafe, and others.

Pierogi party for the people

Looking for some Polish food (namely pierogis), natural wine, and rad music? Check out this pop-up from Good Pierogi running Thursday night, January 27 at Gravlax in Culver City.

Two new expansions to know

Clark Street Bread is set for expansion once again, this time taking over the former Uncool Burgers space in the upscale Larchmont area at 139 N. Larchmont Boulevard. Expect an opening in late spring or early summer. The Peasants Feast team out of Solvang, CA have expanded as well, opening up a deli and market called Peasants Deli at 473 Atterdag Road. The popular Central Coast couple chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney plan to grand open the space this Thursday, January 27.

A wine festival in wine country

For anyone heading up towards Solvang next month: The annual Garagiste Wine Festival is returning to the grape-growing region. Running February 25 and 26, the event focuses on small-production wineries and wine makers across Santa Barbara County. Expect more than 30 winemakers, with all-access passes totaling $135 for the full weekend experience.

Another Kitchen Mouse for the neighborhood

Highland Park’s vegan-leaning Kitchen Mouse cafe seems to be set for more expansion in the neighborhood, this time moving south along Figueroa to take over a former doughnut shop space next door to Taco Fiesta. Signage is up for the incoming project now, though so far there’s no formal word on just what to expect there. Late last fall, the group also took over the closed Mr. Holmes Bakehouse space around the corner on Avenue 59, repurposing it into a standalone bakery and catering operation.