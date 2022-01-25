 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Four Months in, Famous Texas Breakfast Specialist Hot Tacos to Close in Koreatown

The Vazquez family, which also operates Austin’s famed Veracruz All Natural, hopes to return to Los Angeles more formally some day

by Farley Elliott
An overhead shot of a taco in tin foil on a bright blue table, surrounded by salsas.
The migas poblano taco from Veracruz All Natural.
Bill Addison

Hot Tacos, the Koreatown breakfast specialist serving from a food truck parked at the Line Hotel, is closing. In a conversation with Eater, representative Ryan Myers says that the last day of service this go-round will be Saturday, January 29, though there are hopeful plans to return to Los Angeles down the line.

Hot Tacos has only been in operation in Los Angeles since the fall, though in that time the group — including founders Reyna and Maritza Vazquez — has grown to become one of the, ahem, hottest new places to eat in the area. That’s in part because of the Hot Tacos menu, but also its other iteration: the Vazquez’s are behind Austin, Texas’ world-famous Veracruz All Natural. And while the group has maintained all along that they want Veracruz All Natural to remain a Texas-only brand, they had hoped to use the new Hot Tacos food truck pop-up (with some overlapping menu items, like the migas breakfast taco) to grow beyond the Lone Star State.

Myers says that is still very much in the works, though for now the group will cease all LA operations as of Saturday night. “Hot Taco was always meant to be a pop-up,” Myers said by phone, “to see how Reyna and Maritza would do in a city that already has a lot of good tacos. We are really overwhelmed by the reception from everyone. And that’s what makes this bittersweet; it’s still really doing well. It’s hard to stop a pop-up when it’s only getting stronger.”

A side view of a black and neon pink truck in a parking lot that serves tacos, but is closed.
The Hot Tacos truck
Hot Tacos

As for the why, Myers says the issues are multiple: It’s hard work cooking from a food truck every day, to say nothing of supply chain issues and staffing woes endemic to the entire hospitality industry at the moment. It was also time, per an agreement with the Line Hotel, to move on from the group’s parking lot setup anyway, so now the Vazquez’s will roll the rig out of town and out to Austin for an extended run at the upcoming South by Southwest festival in March. From there, Myers says, the team will figure out what’s next for Hot Tacos as a brand, and LA as a possible permanent location.

Myers says the family is “really confident” that they will find a way back to Los Angeles, potentially as a full brick-and-mortar restaurant. And with the truck relocating to Austin, there are plans to activate Hot Tacos in other cities and at other public events, potentially across the country.

The last day of Hot Tacos service at the Line Hotel in Koreatown is this Saturday, January 29. Check out the group’s goodbye (for now) post on Instagram.

Hot Tacos

3515 Wilshire Boulevard, , CA 90010 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

New LA Creole Restaurant Brings Grits and Waffles to the Limelight

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

One of LA’s Most Beloved Burger Pop-Ups Goes Legit in the South Bay

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Godfather of LA Dining Chef Joachim Splichal Parts Ways With Patina Restaurant Group

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

SoCal Restaurants Take Insurance Company to Court Over Pandemic Losses

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world