Elderly Driver Crashes through Bar Covell in East Hollywood, Injuring Two Pedestrians

On Wednesday afternoon, an 84-year-old driver crashed a vehicle into Bar Covell in East Hollywood, injuring two pedestrians who were transported to the hospital along with the driver. The driver is reported to be in stable condition, while the two 27-year-old victims are stable but experienced severe injuries from the crash.

ABC-7 reports the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the front of the popular wine bar and restaurant, crashing five to 10 feet into the restaurant at noon yesterday. However, there are a few different versions of what happened circulating around LA media. The Los Angeles Times interviewed a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department who stated the injured victims were “believed to be restaurant patrons,” but Bar Covell does not open until 4 p.m. While ABC-7 wrote the injured were pedestrians hit as the driver attempted a left turn onto Hollywood Boulevard. ABC-7 also reported the driver was also speeding before crashing into the building.

Emergency workers removed the car from Bar Covell after the crash at Hotel Covell — which houses the restaurant/wine bar on the ground floor. Guests and employees were evacuated as an LA Department of Building & Safety Inspector determined whether the building was safe.

Kato prepares to reopen

Best get over to Kato’s Resy page to book a table. The restaurant will reopen in the former M. Georgina space on February 8, though the month of February looks entirely booked.

Harissa Restaurant and Got Kosher Deli quietly closed

Harissa Restaurant and Got Kosher Deli are closed as of January 23. Owner Alain Cohen announced via Instagram that Got Kosher will instead focus on a wholesale bread operation. In the post, Cohen notes the shift is due to multiple factors: COVID-19, a business slowdown, employee shortage, plus the landlord selling the building. According to Forward.com, Cohen operated Got Kosher as a catering company before opening it as a restaurant in 2010.

Is LA a carb-loving city? You bet your gluten it is

Food & Wine scoured the entire country looking for the best bread, and added some of LA’s finest to its list including the popular Colossus Bread, Gusto Bakery, and Jyan Isaac Breads. A fine selection, but the region has a mass of reliable makers including Lodge Bread Company, Bub and Grandma’s, Superba, Rockenwagner, Breadblok’s gluten-free goods, and République.

LA officials have not cited businesses that violate proof-of-vaccination rules

Back in October, LA’s City Council passed an ordinance that required patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants. But as of today, city enforcement has not cited a single businesses for violating those rules, even as the city receives hundreds of complaints about it, writes the LA Times.

A pinot and pork sandwich pop-up

Vintage Studio City wine bar is hosting a pop-up tonight featuring the Bad Jew’s Rebecca King and Central Coast’s Say When. It’s quite the combination with the winemaker pairing sips with King’s signature sandwich, the “reubecca” with porkstrami, melted havarti, Russian dressing, and sauerkraut on sourdough from Gemini Bakehouse. It runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.