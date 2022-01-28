The Team Behind Fia Is Opening a New Spanish Restaurant in Santa Monica

Chef Brendan Collins and restaurateur Michael Greco seem to have two clear winners with their places Fia and Fia Steak, which share a building along Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Now the duo is opening a new Spanish restaurant in the former Gramercy/Tacoteca/Charleston space called Dono (short for Donostia, or the Basque name for San Sebastian). While they don’t have anything else to share about the food or drink situation, Collins and Greco think they’ll be ready to open it by Spring 2022, which is a fairly quick turnaround. With places like Saso, Otoño, Soulmate, and Tatel bringing in a mini wave of Spanish fare to Los Angeles, plus the impending additions of Bazaar Meat, Bar Moruno, and now Dono (which is head scratcher of a name for a restaurant), it seems LA is primed for full Iberian comeback.

An update from Westwood’s Lulu

The Hollywood Reporter checks in with Alice Waters and David Tanis, the co-chefs of Lulu inside the Hammer Museum in Westwood. The team, which doesn’t have a long history with the city of Los Angeles, talks about the adaptations and adjustments they’ve made since opening the currently lunch-only restaurant inside the museum. “The vibrancy of the LA markets is really, really wonderful,” says Tanis regarding the produce situation. Meanwhile Waters didn’t really say anything about engaging with the city’s food culture or community when asked about it: “I never thought about that. I only thought that if we make something delicious, that they will want to come.”

Silver Lake welcomes a Shake Shack

Silver Lake’s full turn toward gentrification is basically complete, with What Now LA reporting that a Shake Shack will soon occupy the space next to Black Cat in Sunset Junction. It’s really a surprise that Shake Shack continues to open fast-casual restaurants without drive thrus in LA.

Sometimes the best dishes aren’t actually on the menu

Time Out LA has a list of the best secret off-menu items in LA, like the Jazz “burger” from Jitlada, the fried butter chicken sandwich at Badmaash, or the tuna melt at Apple Pan.

A restaurant review for Lasita

LA Times critic Bill Addison reviews Lasita this week, the Filipino rotisserie and wine spot in Chinatown that was formerly Lasa: “Inasal and lechon headline the concise menu. The chicken’s copper-colored skin crackles. Toyomansi (soy sauce and calamansi juice) and whipped garlic dip amplify the herbal, citrusy flavors that the marinade infuses into the meat. The pork belly arrives in a thick slice, with flecks of lemongrass visible in the center of the rolled spiral. Its golden rind shatters with pleasure against the teeth.” Sounds pretty amazing.

More meat for Santa Monica

McCall’s Meat and Fish, the longtime butcher shop in Los Feliz, has opened a branch on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, according to Toddrickallen. Find high quality meats, fish, produce, and more on the tony retail strip.