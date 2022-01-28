 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LA Heavyweights Jon & Vinny Head for Beverly Hills, Studio City, and the East Coast

It’s a big year for two of the city’s most prominent chefs, known for making the kind of all-day cool kid Italian restaurants that every neighborhood could use

by Farley Elliott
jon vinny brentwood
Seating inside Jon & Vinny’s Brentwood.
Wonho Frank Lee

It’s a red sauce takeover in Los Angeles, with not one but two new Jon & Vinny’s restaurant projects hitting different parts of the city this year. Add in the group’s existing locations, from the Fairfax original out to Brentwood and (more recently) down to View Park’s Slauson stretch, and it’s more apparent than ever that Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo have the city at their fingertips.

First up for expansion is Beverly Hills, with the guys opening inside an older brick building at 454 N. Bedford Drive along with partner, collaborator, and wine savant Helen Johannesen. That’s per the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and confirmed by the Jon & Vinny’s team, who say that this new location should be the first to arrive in 2022. What’s more, the space will offer room for a standalone Helen’s wine bar, something the group has long wanted to add to their arsenal. The other Jon & Vinny’s outlets currently only offer a wine room for take-home bottle sales and on-site drinking, but no standalone wine bar area to showcase Johannesen’s considerable skills. While there is no firm timetable for opening yet, this will be the first in the 2022 lineup — and a massive addition to what is already one of LA’s hottest dining neighborhoods right now.

Following Beverly Hills, fans in the Valley are finally getting their wish with a likely new Jon & Vinny’s project slated to open along Moorpark Street in Studio City, just around the corner from Tujunga Avenue. The previous tenant is all boarded up and an ABC license is pending for the property, but word is that there are still some paperwork considerations underway that could slow down the overall opening timeline. Assuming the good graces of Los Angeles’ many permitting offices, expect a Jon & Vinny’s to open by the end of the year, complete with the usual light blonde wood and all-day menu as the others — though things are not 100 percent settled at the moment.

And, finally, rumor has it that Shook, Dotolo, and Johannesen are plotting a move to a busy restaurant city on the East Coast next, though leasing details are still in negotiation stages. Not that Angelenos need to get excited about a Jon & Vinny’s that hugs the Atlantic; by the end of the year, LA will have plenty of pizza, pasta, and wine right here at home.

Foursquare

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax Avenue, , CA 90036 (323) 334-3369 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

The Team Behind Fia Is Opening a New Spanish Restaurant in Santa Monica

By Matthew Kang

The Moneyed Beverly Hills Crowd Has a Sunny New Daytime Destination

By Farley Elliott

South Pasadena Gets a Surprise Pasta Spot From One of the Westside’s Best Italian Restaurants

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Elderly Driver Crashes through Bar Covell in East Hollywood, Injuring Two Pedestrians

By Mona Holmes

It’s Pierogi and Wine for Atwater Village’s Incoming Cafe and Bar Sinizki

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world