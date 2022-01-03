Pink’s Honors Betty White by Donating Hot Dog Sales to LA Zoo

As the world mourns the death of actress Betty White, Pink’s Hot Dogs stepped up with a fundraiser to honor her. The restaurant will continue to sell its “Betty White naked hot dog,” but this week will donate 100 percent of the dog’s sales to the Los Angeles Zoo. White — who died on December 31 — was a longstanding animal rights activist. According to ABC-7, White became a member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s Board of Trustees in 1974, and was a member of the Board of Zoo Commissioners.

After learning that White preferred no toppings on her dog, Pink’s owner Richard Pink named a hot dog after her. The award-winning actress didn’t want anything other than “beef in the bun.”

Omicron variant spells more struggles for restaurants

Restaurant after restaurant temporarily closed last week, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to sweep through the Southland. Spectrum News outlined those difficulties — which include staff shortages, responding to positive cases, and sanitizing — during the busiest time of the year.

Spaghetti at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Frogtown

Who knew that Rick’s Drive In & Out on the corner of Fletcher Drive and Riverside regularly sold out of spaghetti? Plenty of folks far and wide are longtime fans, and the Los Angeles Times has the story.

Central Third Street Promenade kiosk gets two new tenants

Toddrickallen noted a change on Third Street Promenade. The former Kindred Spirit coffee will split in two with Bubbletopia LA featuring milk teas, plus waffles with ice cream. On the other side is Dogbite Gourmet Hot Dogs.

Reasonably priced options from the Los Angeles Times 101

There’s plenty to choose from with the Los Angeles Times 101 best restaurants list. Reviewer Bill Addison made it that much easier to find a meal with a reasonable price, with options Evil Cooks, Grand Central Market, and Joy in Highland Park.