LA Dessert Staple Milk Closes on Beverly Boulevard After 15 Good Years

Beloved Los Angeles dessert shop Milk has closed on Beverly Boulevard, ending a 15-year run for one of LA’s most beloved ice cream sandwich and snack shops. The final day of service for the corner space at Beverly and Poinsettia was December 30, though ownership says new plans are in the works.

“We would like to thank each and every person that came through our door for making this dream possible,” said ownership in a social media post dated December 22, noting the formal closure to come on December 30. The post says that the business had “lost its lease” at the well-known address at 7290 Beverly Boulevard, though it’s unclear what new tenant may be coming in to take over. Eater reached out to Milk for more details about their now-former space and the future of the company, but so far has not heard back.

For years Milk also operated a second location in Silver Lake, next door to L&E Oyster Bar, but that outlet quietly closed sometime last year. The company’s signature desserts, including macaron ice cream sandwiches, cookies, and blue velvet cakes, are all now listed as out of stock on national restaurant shipping website Goldbelly.

The LA original Milk was founded by Nayla Audi in 2007, and is not to be confused with Milk Bar, Christina Tosi’s national dessert brand which opened its own cafe on Melrose in 2018. The Beverly location of Milk was for a decade and a half a destination for ice cream, cookies, cake slices, and more, rivaling perhaps only Westwood’s Diddy Riese in the popularity of its ice cream sandwiches. So far, a new location has not been announced.