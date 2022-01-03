The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

January 3, 2022

Nem nuong cuon at Brodard Chateau in Garden Grove

My partner is from Orange County, and we spent a lot of time driving the southern half of the 405. Since 2020, we’ve added a new ritual. As we head back to the freeway, I open up my phone and plug an order into the Brodard app. It’s cliche, but the first thing I add is four of the famous nem nuong cuon, the texturally decadent pork spring rolls on which the restaurant group has built its empire. More than merely a perfect dish, they are a perfect pandemic take-out dish. They don’t get cold, or soggy, or melt on their journey back up to Los Angeles in a bag nestled between my feet. The thin, soft wrapper, the dense pork, crisp vegetables, and delightful crunch is nearly as satisfying consumed out of plastic bowls as in the restaurant. To compensate for my basic love of these rolls, I order something new every time. Last Saturday, it was the papaya salad topped with beef jerky and smoked pork liver. Pretty wonderful! Even better with nem nuong cuon. 9100 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove. —Meghan McCarron

Hamburger at Fellow in Westwood

In one of my last indoor dining meals of 2021, I… ate a burger at the bar of an upscale restaurant. Shocking, I know. But the truth is, the bar burger at Westwood’s finer dining restaurant Fellow is anything but usual, combining the talents of chef Chris Flint (Nomad, Maude, Eleven Madison Park) with quality dry-aged beef and owner Philip Camino’s gorgeous restaurant interior. When layered together, it’s the kind of simple, satisfying dining experience that LA has always embraced: Fine, but not fussy. Flavorful, but not formidable. Lots of other dishes on Fellow’s menu — the tempura-fried maitake mushrooms, the black truffle gnocchi with crispy chicken skin — stand out and are worth an evening jaunt to Westwood, but (for me) it’s the simple pleasure of a bar burger on a cold winter night that remains a staple dining experience in Los Angeles. The good news is that it’s all possible at Fellow, with room to blow up the bill or sip quietly at the bar. What more could Westwood, or any neighborhood, ask for? 1071 Glendon Avenue, Westwood. —Farley Elliott

#44 sandwich at Langer’s Deli in Westlake

On a chilly but sunny day last week, a break from the relentless late December rains, we mustered up the courage to head to Langer’s Deli and order curbside. I then subjected my wife, sister-in-law, and her boyfriend to a 15-minute meandering trip through Westlake up into the hills of Elysian Park, creating minor nausea in all of us from the winding roads. But we were rewarded with a newly washed (from the rain) picnic table with pristine views of Northeast LA and Downtown, the perfect place to enjoy matzo ball soup served in a glass jar and this immense #44 sandwich, a pressed Reuben-style creation with sauerkraut and nippy cheese. What is nippy cheese? I’m not exactly sure but it seems to be a kind of cheddar cream cheese, like Velveeta but upgraded. The buttered rye bread got a little soggy from the journey but still held up. And of course, the hand-sliced pastrami, meaty and smoky and tender to the last bite, made all of this effort worth it. 704 South Alvarado Street, Los Angeles. —Matthew Kang

Taiwanese mochi at Corner Beef Noodle House in El Monte

Though it didn’t make a whole lot of logistical sense to lunch in El Monte on a recent drive to San Diego, the allure of homey Taiwanese cooking on a rainy afternoon was too tempting to resist. After settling into a spacious booth at Beef Noodle House, we proceeded to order too much food considering the yet-to-be-had holiday feasting that awaited us. I singlehandedly finished an entire order of slick pigs feet, while my daughter took care of the sweetish sliced sausages. A deluxe bowl of beef noodle soup that contained both tendons and tripe was shared all around. And even though we were much too stuffed to even consider dessert, the Taiwanese mochi went down miraculously easy. The hunks of supple and sticky mochi were ready to take on whichever flavor we fancied: honey-roasted peanuts, bitter black sesame, or best yet, a balanced bit of both. 3948 Peck Road, El Monte. —Cathy Chaplin

Wings and poached Hainan chicken at Cluck2Go in Pasadena

I swore a vow over the 2021 holiday season: to spend less time in the kitchen. That meant easy dishes, or in last week’s case, ordering takeout for a small family gathering from Cluck2Go in Pasadena. When I say this was the way to go, I mean every word. The combo package is enormous with its central star being the Hainan poached chicken. It’s a wonderful, beautifully seasoned, and perfectly cut whole chicken with side dishes of cucumbers, brown rice, green beans, chicken soup, and fried peanuts. I’m a bit obsessed with Cluck2Go’s deep-fried wings, and both — honey garlic or the salt and pepper flavors — will make you want more. There was immense joy when spreading out this bounty in my kitchen. It felt like a homemade meal, but professionally executed, with minimal cleanup. For a moment, can we chat about what holiday gatherings would be like without cooking? And can we make this a thing? 1771 E Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. —Mona Holmes

Pupusas con queso y loroco at Los Cocos Panaderia y Pupuseria in Del Rey

Los Cocos Panaderia y Pupuseria, a 15-year-old Salvadoran bakery and cafe in Del Rey, had been in my periphery on drives down Centinela for a too-long stretch of time; I finally made it in on one of (the many) wet, rainy Los Angeles days leading up to the New Year last week. The menu here offers a classic array of pupusas, including pupusas with squash, pupusas with beans and cheese, and its “pupusa mix,” more commonly known as pupusas revueltas, a hearty blend of beans, chicharron, and cheese spooned into the soft, pan-crisped masa cake; there’s a separate vegan-friendly menu for those who follow a plant-based diet. I ordered a selection of six to share, my favorite being a melty mesh of queso and loroco, a flower indigenous to El Salvador and other countries in Central America. Served with Los Cocos’ crunchy purple curtido (a colorful spin on traditional curtido) and a cumin-inflected salsa roja, this was a perfect last bite before 2022. 4804 S. Centinela Avenue. —Nicole Adlman