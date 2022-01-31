Share All sharing options for: The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in January

Los Angeles is no stranger to splashy restaurant openings situated in iconic buildings and helmed by big name chefs. Consider this monthly rundown a go-to guide for the newest and boldest debuts across the Southland. For more under-the-radar restaurant openings, check out this companion list.

Yangban Society, Arts District

At Yangban Society, owners Katianna and John Hong serve up Korean flavors and a new kind of mixed dining experience that offers lunchtime staples, sit-down dinners, and snacks and merch to-go. Along with branding firm Folklor, the Hongs redesigned the former Bon Temps space to include an airy ground floor complete with an alleyway patio, a bold blue mini-mart, and plenty of communal seating. The centerpiece deli pulls influences from Korean, Korean-American, California cooking, and more. The ever-evolving menu can include things like griddled potato bread, galbi pork ribs, and honey walnut carrots. For dessert, buffalo milk soft-serve from Petaluma’s Double 8 Dairy is a must.

Ipoh Koptiam, Alhambra

Home cook Kenji Tang garnered praise on Chinese-language social media platforms before opening Ipoh Kopitiam in Alhambra. The Malaysian cafe’s opening menu includes many Singaporean and Malaysian favorites like kaya toast, Hainan chicken, roti canai, beef rendang, and dry wonton noodles. House-specials include the bak kut teh, an herbal pork rib soup, and char kway teow, Chinese-influenced stir-fried rice noodles.

Mother Wolf, Hollywood

Pasta impresario Evan Funke explores the Roman culinary diaspora at Mother Wolf located inside Hollywood’s historic Citizen News Building. The Martin Brudnizki Design Studio-built space boasts a 3,000-square-foot open kitchen and 150 dining room banquettes, booths, and two- and four-tops. On the menu are classic Roman pastas, like cacio e pepe, rigatoni all’amatriciana, and spaghettone alla gricia, along with burnished Roman-style pizzas and starters like fried squash blossoms and artichokes. To drink are cocktails, Italian wines, and a roaming amaro cart. Snag a seat at the bar or the pizza bartop to look in on the action.

Cabra, Downtown

Chef Stephanie Izard takes over the rooftop dining deck at Downtown’s Hoxton Hotel with Peruvian spot Cabra. Partners Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm of the Boka Group are backing the new spot, which follows Izard down a Peruvian path to dinnertime dishes like quinoa and tuna salad, avocado dip with taro and sweet potato chips, and heartier mains like skirt steak saltado, skin-on pork shank, and lots of roast fish and chicken to share. A full bar is also available from beverage director Daniel Dooreck, with options like tonics, pisco sours, and local and Peruvian beers and wine.

Fanny’s, Mid-Wilshire

Though Fanny’s (named for Fanny Brice) technically opened last fall with daytime fare for folks visiting the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Mid-Wilshire, dinner service commenced just this month. Restaurateur Bill Chait, partner Carl Schuster, and chef Raphael Francois head up this 10,000 square foot, two-story space with a bend towards Hollywood’s Golden Age. Expect to find plenty of tableside flourishes, with suited captains rolling through for cheese service or to slice off a just-seared steak. All manner of preparations happen by cart, from freshly-prepared salads to saucy finishes; the prime rib cutting is a show unto itself. To drink are cocktails from Julian Cox.

The Dutchess, Ojai

The Dutchess comes from Zoe Nathan and Josh Loeb of Santa Monica’s Rustic Canyon empire (Milo & Olive, Huckleberry, Tallula’s). The duo partnered with chef Saw Naing, pastry chef Kelsey Brito, and Kate Pepper of Kate’s Bread for the new eatery. Daytime offerings led by Brito and Pepper lean into breads, pastries, and breakfast fare, while Naing, who previously oversaw Tallula’s in Santa Monica, brings his Burmese-Indian background to dinner. The evening menu includes tea leaf salads, chicken tikka skewers, naan, paratha, aloo puri, and biriyani with yogurt-marinated lamb shoulder.