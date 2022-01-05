Tarzana’s New Laidrey Cafe Is the Coolest Valley Opening in a Minute

A hip new coffee shop and in-house roastery is opening formally this Friday, January 7 in Tarzana, with free drip coffee to all who stop by. Laidrey, which has been serving since the fall out of a modified coffee cart while the space is fully built out, is the brainchild of owner Gacia Tachejian and lands at 18600 Ventura Boulevard. It’s the first shop for Tachejian, a behavioral research scientist by trade who transitioned into working a coffee cart in the Valley last summer during the ongoing pandemic. Now she’s roasting beans sourced directly by her team, and selling a full slate of brewed coffees, specialty drinks, espressos, and food items like toasts from a 2,200 square foot cafe and roasters. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

A lot of love for Los Angeles sushi

The New York Times takes a look at the many, many styles, price points, and people that make up Los Angeles’s robust sushi scene, tracing the roots of restaurants like Asanebo and Shunji across the decades. “despite the continuing effects of the pandemic,” says California restaurant critic Tejal Rao, “Los Angeles remains this country’s glorious sushi capital.”

A new pizza arrival for the San Gabriel Valley

Pizzanista is apparently expanding to the upscale standalone city of San Marino soon. That’s per Food GPS, who says that the shop will open at 2461 Mission Street, close to both Pasadena and South Pasadena, sometime this year.

A bartender to know about in Westwood

Adam Fournier of Westwood’s Fellow is one of Imbibe’s 75 people to watch. Fournier oversees the bar side of the Philip Camino-owned restaurant alongside chef Chris Flint, hails from NoMad before that, and is currently the reigning U.S. World Class Bartender of the Year.

Gjusta Grocer arrives in Venice

The Gjelina Group has opened a new grocery store called Gjusta Grocer at 105 Windward Avenue, offering shelves of goods from produce, sauces, and wine to breads, grains, coffee, and cooking oil. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.