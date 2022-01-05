 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tarzana’s New Laidrey Cafe Is the Coolest Valley Opening in a Minute

Plus, Gjusta’s new grocery store, and a loving look at LA sushi

by Farley Elliott
A woman in a wide hat stands inside her coffee shop holding a cup.
Gacia Tachejian of Laidrey.
Cara Harman

A hip new coffee shop and in-house roastery is opening formally this Friday, January 7 in Tarzana, with free drip coffee to all who stop by. Laidrey, which has been serving since the fall out of a modified coffee cart while the space is fully built out, is the brainchild of owner Gacia Tachejian and lands at 18600 Ventura Boulevard. It’s the first shop for Tachejian, a behavioral research scientist by trade who transitioned into working a coffee cart in the Valley last summer during the ongoing pandemic. Now she’s roasting beans sourced directly by her team, and selling a full slate of brewed coffees, specialty drinks, espressos, and food items like toasts from a 2,200 square foot cafe and roasters. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

A lot of love for Los Angeles sushi

The New York Times takes a look at the many, many styles, price points, and people that make up Los Angeles’s robust sushi scene, tracing the roots of restaurants like Asanebo and Shunji across the decades. “despite the continuing effects of the pandemic,” says California restaurant critic Tejal Rao, “Los Angeles remains this country’s glorious sushi capital.”

A new pizza arrival for the San Gabriel Valley

Pizzanista is apparently expanding to the upscale standalone city of San Marino soon. That’s per Food GPS, who says that the shop will open at 2461 Mission Street, close to both Pasadena and South Pasadena, sometime this year.

A bartender to know about in Westwood

Adam Fournier of Westwood’s Fellow is one of Imbibe’s 75 people to watch. Fournier oversees the bar side of the Philip Camino-owned restaurant alongside chef Chris Flint, hails from NoMad before that, and is currently the reigning U.S. World Class Bartender of the Year.

Gjusta Grocer arrives in Venice

The Gjelina Group has opened a new grocery store called Gjusta Grocer at 105 Windward Avenue, offering shelves of goods from produce, sauces, and wine to breads, grains, coffee, and cooking oil. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

A mezcal temple in Atwater Village, vegan fast-food in the Fairfax District, and more

By Cathy Chaplin

Worldwide Chef José Andrés Roars Back Into LA With Three New Restaurants

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Downtown Food Party Smogasburg Returns With a Bunch of New Vendors

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

LA Dessert Staple Milk Closes on Beverly Boulevard After 15 Good Years

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Pink’s Honors Betty White by Donating Hot Dog Sales to LA Zoo

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world