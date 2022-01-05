5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Brand new restaurants open every day, often without too much fanfare, across the Southland. This is a periodic compilation spotlighting just some of the fresh, notable, and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in.

March 9, 2022

Long Beach— A modern-looking Thai restaurant named after the northern city of Chiang Rai has opened in Long Beach serving khao soi, boat noodles, and other classic street fare along Anaheim Street. The food looks pretty awesome, with a lot of fresh herbs throughout and a wide menu that has almost every popular Thai dish on it. 3832 E Anaheim St Long Beach, CA 90804

Fairfax District— Carb lovers will find a lot to like with Pasta Corner, a new stall at the Original Farmer’s Market serving reasonably-priced housemade pastas. Hot dishes like penne arrabiata and tagliatelle with truffles are available, though almost everything can be taken home and finished in one’s own kitchen, too. 6333 W 3rd St Ste 510 Original Farmers Market

Koreatown— Korean barbecue in LA just never stops. A place called Hanu Korean BBQ opened with a familiar menu of a la carte meats, banchan, and barbecue-friendly dishes like kimchi stew and naengmyeon. Quality looks to be a step above an AYCE spot, with large combination options that should provide plenty of food for groups. 2999 W 6th St Ste 104 Los Angeles, CA

Larchmont— It’s not every day that a Burmese restaurant opens in LA. Bagan Burmese Kitchen comes to the northern end of Koreatown along Western Avenue, serving tea leaf salad, pork curry, lamb curry paratha, and mohinga. There’s also briyani on the menu but that requires a one day advance notice to order. 615 N. Western Avenue. Los Angeles, CA.

South LA/Vermont Square— A Salvadoran restaurant called Jaguar Metapan has opened along Normandie just south of Vernon Avenue. Think carne guisada, mojarra frita, sopa de pata, siete mares, and antojitos of empanadas de plátano and pan con pollo. The restaurant is cash only. 4800 S Normandie Ave Los Angeles, CA 90037

January 5, 2022

South LA— Chef, artist, and activist Wo’se Kofi opened Baba’s Vegan Cafe in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South LA amid the holiday hubbub. The former sous chef at Mister Wisdom and Stuff I Eat is making his signature Jamaican patties, along with a slew of vegan soul selections. The “welcome plate” changes daily and includes a bit of everything, like mac salad, dirty rice, and red cabbage. 6619 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles.

Atwater Village— The vacant Village Tavern is now a temple dedicated to mezcal with Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen. The evenings-only spot serves an Oaxacan small bites menu meant to be paired with cocktails, like the “loca en la cabeza” made with mezcal, absinthe, agave, and grapefruit bitters. 3216 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Manhattan Beach— Chef Al Kim serves a pan-Asian menu with an emphasis on noodles and dumplings at Pa-Do, which means “ocean waves” in Korean. On the menu are traditional takes, like the xiao long bao and pork potstickers, along with playful riffs including a Philly cheesesteak dumpling. 1017 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

San Gabriel— Little Saigon’s beloved Banh Cuon Tay Ho now has a LA location. Whereas the Orange County shops provide full service and mom-and-pop charm, this newest outlet is takeout-only, slickly packaged, and Instagram-ready. The restaurant’s signature Vietnamese banh cuon (rice rolls) come filled with traditional pork and woodear mushrooms or Beyond meat. 529 East Valley Boulevard, Suite 118B, San Gabriel.

Fairfax District— Plant Based As Fuck (PBAF) is here to serve those in the mood for classic fast-food prepared with a vegan bent. On the meatless menu are burgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast burritos, with fries and tater tots on the side. 345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles.