 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mother Wolf Is Evan Funke’s LA Ode to Roman Dedication

Inside the decadent Hollywood newcomer from one of the city’s best chefs, landing in a white-hot restaurant market

by Farley Elliott
Food photos by Eric Wolfinger / interiors by Wonho Frank Lee
A side angle of a dinnertime Italian restaurant with red booth and white plates.
Fried artichokes at Mother Wolf.
Eric Wolfinger

To call Evan Funke uncompromising would be an understatement. The oft-described perfectionist (really, there’s a whole documentary about it) isn’t afraid to laugh at himself when the time is right, but his face changes — lips pursed, brow furrowed — when sitting down to talk business. For Funke, a seventh-generation Angeleno and one of the city’s best and most celebrated chefs, his business is pasta. First, there was the upstairs pasta lab at the closed Bucato in Culver City. More recently it’s been the temperature-controlled, in-the-round glass pasta room at Felix in Venice, where diners can find Funke and his employees sheeting flaxen waves all night long, folding and cutting and crimping shapes depending on the evening need. Now, at Funke’s Hollywood newcomer Mother Wolf, Funke’s focus is tuned to the Roman culinary diaspora, from fried artichokes to cacio e pepe, the guardian pasta that has fed and built an empire.

“Part of my job as a culinary custodian of these histories is to tell the stories in a true and authentic manner,” Funke recently told the Robb Report, adding that he wants to get down to the “molecular level” when discussing, cooking, and learning from the pasta he is making in-house at Mother Wolf. To do that here, in Hollywood’s historic Citizen News Building at 1545 Wilcox Avenue, takes a partnership with Ten Five Hospitality, one of LA’s biggest new restaurant names, and a 3,000-square-foot open kitchen loaded with pasta tools and a wood-fired oven.

A side angle of twirled golden pasta on a marble table.
Spaghettoni alla gricia.

The kitchen alone accounts for more than one-third of the restaurant overall, with the rest spread across 150 dining room banquettes, booths, and two- and four-tops, plus bar area seating and a pizza bartop that looks in on the action. A kitchen that size means fewer seats for paying customers, but more room for Funke and his team to hone in on the history and shape of Rome, one pasta at a time.

The Martin Brudnizki Design Studio-built space is far from the stoic days of Bucato, aligning more with Felix as a colorful place for diners to lay down an evening of understanding between man, food, and region. The restaurant’s high ceilings, plaster relief work, deep red tones, marble highlights, and wolf head design motifs are as lively as an Italian opera, as glamorous and sweeping as Paolo Sorrentino’s cinematic ode to Rome The Great Beauty. During dinner service, white-jacketed waitstaff push around an amaro cart for playful anytime sipping, backed by music, kitchen clatter, and the din of upbeat conversation. Again, who says Evan Funke can’t have fun?

Beyond Mother Wolf’s pastas, which cling to classics like cacio e pepe, rigatoni all’amatriciana, and spaghettone alla gricia, there are thin, burnished Roman pizzas and starters like fried squash blossoms and artichokes. Salads and bruschetta open gates to whole branzino, lamb rib chops, and a dry-aged ribeye blackened with flame. There are cocktails, Italian wines, and that amaro cart is always just around the corner, too. The opening menu is below.

Funke’s exacting, loving, intense, and comforting Mother Wolf opened for limited service at 1545 Wilcox Avenue just before New Year’s, and is now running hours from Tuesday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an extension to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights; the restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday. Reservations can be made daily seven days in advance. There will be some room for walk-ins nightly, but expect limited access for the first few months.

Several thin pizzas on a marble table inside a restaurant at daytime.
Pizza Romana.
Seared steak shown from above on a marble table.
Costata di manzo.
Six shrimp, heads on, in a bowl of green broth on a marble table.
A foamy orange cocktail shown from above on a marble table.
A corner view of a red entryway with host stand at a new restaurant.
Mother Wolf’s homey entryway.
A wide view of a new Italian restaurant with red tones and vintage lighting.
Decadent Italian charm.
A long look down the middle of a dining room to a red-tiled open kitchen in the back.
Views to the open kitchen.
A tight corner of a reddish restaurant with art on the walls at sunset.
A dim dinner restaurant with tones of red and vintage lighting.
Booths, banquettes, and two-tops.
Views towards the marble bar at a new restaurant at dusk.
Leather bar seats at the corner of a vintage bar at dusk inside a new restaurant.
A long marble bar inside a new restaurant at dusk with full back bar and bottles behind.
The tiered back bar.
A wide angle view of a deep red restaurant dining room with vintage touches, at night.
Tall ceilings to boot.
A black tiled wood-fired oven inside a new Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.
Lots of wood-fire cooking.
A roving amaro cart with server at the ready, holding a bottle.
The roving amaro cart.
A long wall of glassware separates two space inside of a new Italian restaurant.
The historic exterior of a new Italian restaurant in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Mother Wolf

1541 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Visit Website
LA Restaurant Openings

7 Things to Know About the Dutchess, Ojai’s Most Exciting New Opening in Years

Dining on a Dime

Homey Guatemalan Comfort Food Hides in a Tiny East Hollywood Strip Mall Space

Where to Eat in LA Right Now

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world