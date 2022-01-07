4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.

January 7, 2022

For a Downtown reboot with lots of flavor: Loam

In recent years, hotel restaurants have moved in from their preexisting poles. It used to be that lobby-level dining went one of two ways: Majorly upscale, to ply the out-of-towners and give the property some shine, or casual-as-it-gets, from continental breakfast to grab-and-go basics. Nowadays both locals and discerning travelers demand something more, a cross between the casual nature of on-the-move morning eats and sit-down deliciousness.

Enter Loam, the Ace Hotel DTLA’s new restaurant, which opened last fall. The project relies on a fast-casual food model during the daytime, but soars at night with full service and a robust menu that offers LA musts like hamachi crudo and salads alongside an eyebrow-raising veggie burger (with patty made in-house) and hearty bucatini. Try the black cod with couscous, the mushroom risotto with smoked trumpet mushrooms, and always get the chickpea-battered cauliflower to snack on. Drinks are diverse but mellow, giving the whole scene a kind of evening cafe in New York sort of feel. Not that LA needs to feel like anywhere else, it’s just that at a hotel restaurant it’s always nice to get the sense of at least a bit of travel, even if only in the ambiance. 929 South Broadway, Downtown. —Farley Elliott

For very solid K-Town ramen that offers a nice heated patio: Iki Ramen

Koreatown’s ramen scene has had a few contenders over the years, but none has brought its A-game more than Iki, which is tucked into a busy strip mall next to a craft beer spot and boba shop. The spicy tonkotsu here sports real heat, the kind of spice that simmers and lingers and gets you after a few minutes instead of right away. The thin wheat noodles are almost too hard at first, but soften up after a little while, giving this bowl legit Hakata vibes. The modest portion with its dense, porky broth feels lifted right out of the southern Japanese city, too. The yuzu shio is excellent as well, sporting wavy alkaline noodles and a solid, citrus-tinted broth. The best part is Iki offers excellent outdoor dining with a handy lamp heater during these cold winter months. Something about this kind of ramen just tastes better when it’s cold outside. 740 S Western Ave #115, Los Angeles, CA 90005 —Matthew Kang

For a bounty of fresh local seafood in Ventura: Jolly Oyster

After a lazy, rain-soaked, homebodyish holiday week in Venice, I was jolted into January by a specific craving: oysters. The only option, it seemed, was to drive up to Ventura to try the Jolly Oyster, an oyster and seafood truck set-up at San Buenaventura State Park (the seafood stand has a newer outpost in Culver City’s Citizen Public Market, but we felt like getting out of town to visit the original). The open space — spotted with blue picnic tables and slanted umbrellas — features a shack for fresh seafood and oysters that visitors can shuck and prepare themselves, as well as a truck slinging made-to-order dishes.

For us, the only way to do Jolly Oyster was to try the entire menu: we shelled out for fresh oysters (served with horseradish and fish sauce mignonettes), three types of grilled oysters, a bay scallop ceviche, a heaping uni tostada, crispy oyster tacos, and steamed Manila clams. The grilled oysters were the most decadent of the spread, from the “Creole” version flecked with sage and green onion to the creamy, white wine–soaked “Jolly style” and habanero butter renditions. The spot is BYO-anything, but in the spirit of some tentative resolutions, we washed it all down with blood orange soda before taking a walk on the beach. 911 San Pedro St, Ventura, CA —Nicole Adlman

For solid standbys and that glorious fried chicken biscuit: All Day Baby

It’s always a sight when approaching All Day Baby. The beige and red two-story building jumps out at you on this stretch of Silver Lake, where the menu has something you’re craving. During the daytime, the fried chicken biscuit sandwich, or the savory loco moco will satisfy. If heading in during the later hours, try the crayfish etouffee, steak and taters with housemade steak sauce, or queso fundido with smoked longaniza sausage along with one of All Day Baby’s colorful cocktails. All Day Baby’s team is still a wonderful collaboration between Lien Ta, chef Jonathan Whitener and pastry director Thessa Diadem. It’s hard to believe All Day Baby opened in 2019, with such a prominent presence on the bustling corner of Sunset and Descanso Drive. Get there early on weekends, but the wait will always be worth it. 3200 Sunset Blvd, Silver Lake, CA. —Mona Holmes