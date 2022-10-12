A Local Pop-Punk Musician Is Playing a Live Show Inside the Hollywood Denny’s

All-American diner chain Denny’s can soon add live music venue to its menu offerings, alongside its signature Grand Slam breakfasts and Moons Over My Hammy. This Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m., musical act Games We Play (Los Angeles-based pop-punk artist Emmyn Calleiro) will perform his first-ever live show at the Denny’s in Hollywood at the corner of Sunset and Gower. Calleiro will be filming a video for his single, “Get a Job,” which is also the name of his new debut EP, at the performance.

Given Blink-182’s recent reunion announcement, pop-punk may be having another moment. Calleiro is a Miami native who’s signed to DCD2 Records, an independent label owned by Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and others; it was founded as an imprint of Fueled by Ramen. Next month, Calleiro be hitting the road with State Champs on his first headline tour. Check out Games We Play’s first official video below.

A fire’s aftermath in Palms

The Los Angeles Times has a new report about a devastating fire that tore through a Palms strip mall last month. Stephanie Breijo chats with the owners of Bernie’s Soul Kitchen and Golden China Restaurant, among others, about how the fire has impacted their businesses and their lives. Read the entire story here.

A Mexico City chef heads to Damian

To celebrate its second anniversary next month, Enrique Olvera’s Arts District restaurant Damian is bringing in chef Elena Reygadas of the renowned Mexico City restaurant Rosetta. Reygadas will be taking over the kitchen for a four-course, family-style dinner ($125 per person) on November 5. Rosetta will curate a beverage list, as well. Reservations can be booked on Resy.

More hours to enjoy Grà

Over in Echo Park, sourdough pizza specialist Grà recently announced extended hours. Enjoy the spot’s naturally fermented pies into late-night hours, as the kitchen now stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar is open until midnight on those nights for imbibers to take in the selection of natural wines.

Explore wine at Gasolina

On Wednesday nights, Gasolina in Woodland Hills is launching a new “Wednesday Wine Explorers” series, where diners can taste three snacks paired with three small-batch wines from sommelier Scott Baker for $29. Reservations for the Spanish restaurant can be found on Tock.

Dumplings and beer in the SGV

The annual Dumplings and Beer Fest returns to the city of San Gabriel this Friday. Running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the city’s Historic District, the event (the city’s “local twist on Oktoberfest”) offers dumplings from the likes of Kai Kai Dumplings, Dina’s Dumplings, and Manduyo; beer from local craft breweries; live DJs; and more. Tickets ($30 to $35) are available on Eventbrite.