 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An assortment of dishes rest on a table at Crossroads Kitchen.
Vegan delights abound at Crossroads in Calabasas.

Filed under:

Crossroads Expands Its Influential Vegan Empire Into Kardashian Country Friday

Chef and owner Tal Ronnen debuts the third location in Calabasas

by Mona Holmes
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Chef Tal Ronnen is set to make a grand, plant-based impression on the west San Fernando Valley on Friday, October 13 with the opening of the third location of Crossroads Kitchen at the Commons at Calabasas. Ronnen opened the original Crossroads in West Hollywood in 2013 and expanded to Resorts World Las Vegas this past May. The restaurant is a mecca of sorts for those obsessed with vegan dining. Ronnen, along with Jun Matoshiro of Shojin and Matthew Kenney of Plant Food + Wine, have set the tone for plant-based fine dining in Los Angeles and beyond.

Crossroads goes to great lengths to remind diners that it’s simply a restaurant. To that end, Ronnen serves up an impressive wine list, a lengthy bar with unique cocktails, tables sporting white tablecloths, and service that rivals some of LA’s finest establishments. At the core of Crossroads is Ronnen’s commitment to taste and technique. The menu contains few tofu dishes and sparse use of meat substitutes.

Crossroads Calabasas, which is set in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country, will appeal to those who live close by. Many of Ronnen’s regulars at the West Hollywood location make the trek from the Valley often, he says. Crossroads Calabasas is the largest of the three locations, with indoor capacity for 75 and a stunning 60-seat outdoor patio. Ronnen says there’s subtle differences in the menus, too. “All three locations go through seasonal changes four times a year,” he says. “But in Vegas, the portions are more entree style. At Melrose, there’s a lot more shared plates. And Calabasas is a hybrid between the two.”

Diners can opt for the seasonally-driven, seven-course tasting menu for $175 or order a la carte from the regular menu, which currently features roasted butternut squash with toasted pumpkin seeds and pomegranate; an inventive caviar with kelp seaweed; and carbonara with house-made spaghetti and a runny, tomato-based “yolk.” Chef Job Servin, the former sous chef at Crossroads Melrose, will oversee Crossroads Calabasas. Brunch will follow in the coming months.

Regulars at Crossroads Melrose will find the dining room quite familiar, with the same red vegan leather banquettes, moody lighting, and 80s jams over the PA, along with photographs of rock and roll royalty by Neil Zlozower. There’s a massive image of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger towering over the bar, where imbibers can sip the Blackberry Fields cocktail made with mezcal, vermouth, and Aperol. The cocktail list comes from the restaurant’s veteran bartenders and bar managers, who have added their creations to the menu over the years.

Crossroads Kitchen will be open from Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations available on the Crossroads website.

Spaghetti with nut cheese, and a fake egg from Crossroads Kitchen.
Carbonara with hand-made spaghetti and a tomato “yolk.”
A faux caviar made with sea kelp over potato chips from Crossroads Kitchen.
Sea kelp caviar.
Squash tortelli with sage butter, saba, and pumpkin seeds from Crossroads Kitchen.
Squash tortelli with sage butter, saba, and pumpkin seeds.
Caramelized black mission figs with whipped feta, white balsamic, and grilled sourdough from Crossroads Calabasas.
Caramelized black mission figs with whipped feta, white balsamic, and grilled sourdough.
A plate with celery root puree, chimichurri sauce, olives, and fried capers from Crossroads Kitchen.
Horseradish celery root puree, chimichurri sauce, olives, and fried capers.
Roasted butternut squash with toasted pumpkin seeds and pomegranate from Crossroads Kitchen.
Roasted butternut squash with toasted pumpkin seeds and pomegranate.
A dining room and bar at Crossroads Kitchen.
Dining room and bar.
A formal dining room with tablecloths, silverware, and wine glasses at Crossroads Kitchen.
Dining room.
Private dining room with curtains at Crossroads Kitchen.
Private dining room.
Private dining room at Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas.
Another view of private dining room.
Patio dining area at Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas.
Patio dining.
A patio dining area at Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas.
Sprawling patio.
An outdoor dining area at Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas.
Well-lit patio.
An outdoor dining area at Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas.
The long view.
The entry to Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas restaurant.
Entry.

Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas

4776 Commons Way. Suite A, Calabasas, CA 91302 Visit Website
LA Restaurant News

José Andrés Continues Quest for Downtown Domination With Yet Another Upcoming LA Restaurant

Where to Eat in LA Right Now

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Features

In Orange County, a Ritz-Carlton Chef Reimagines the Indian Wedding Spread

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world