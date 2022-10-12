José Andrés Continues Quest for Downtown Domination With Yet Another Upcoming LA Restaurant

Hot off the heels of a slew of restaurant openings inside the Conrad hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, including San Laurel and Agua Viva, the José Andrés Group (previously known as ThinkFoodGroup) just announced that the world-famous chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian will be headlining yet another restaurant in Downtown to debut in the fall of 2023.

The brand-new project will occupy the rooftop of the Trust Building, a historic Art Deco stunner on Spring Street. The move expands upon José Andrés Group’s footprint in Downtown, which in 2023 will also introduce Bazaar Meat at the Frank Gehry-designed development the Grand LA, located across from the Disney Concert Hall.

In addition to opening a rooftop restaurant and bar at the Trust Building, Andrés and his restaurant and media teams are also moving into the property. The José Andrés Restaurant (JAR) group, which handles support for the chef’s 30-plus restaurant concepts in the U.S. (Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, and Washington D.C.) and internationally (the Bahamas, the United Arab Emirates), will operate out of the Trust Building, along with José Andrés Media (JAM). The production company was formed in 2021 and specializes in television, books, podcasts, and digital content with a focus on food- and culture-related stories. The José Andrés Group will maintain its headquarters in Washington D.C.

All this adds up to quite the comeback for Andrés, whose presence in the city was diminished after the August 2020 closing of Bazaar and Somni at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

