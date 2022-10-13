Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.

While the restaurant’s pylon sign nearest to the building at the northeast corner along Sepulveda Boulevard would be retained in place, the bucket sign near the northwest end of the building will be relocated and incorporated into the new project in a different location. The pole sign at the corner of Arizona and Centinela avenues will be removed and either stored or donated to a local sign museum. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old legacy business will need to vacate the premises during construction, and it is uncertain whether the famous fried chicken purveyor will return once the building is complete, according to the LA Conservancy.

Free samples are back at Trader Joe’s

After a pandemic pause due to health and safety concerns, free samples are finally back at neighborhood Trader Joe’s stores, reports the Los Angeles Times. The current sampling program is focused on seasonal products; free coffee is still unavailable.

Made-in-LA vintage miso paste

Japanese food writer, educator, and guru Sonoko Sakai announced on Instagram that her 2021 vintage miso is ripe and ready for purchase, writing, “It’s a dark red miso. It’s pungent and delicious with notes of caramel and Parmesan cheese.” Snag a jar of the small batch here.

Pumpkin spice tamales and horchata

Head to any LA-area Vallarta Supermarkets to pick up a dozen pumpkin spice tamales and pumpkin spice horchata to wash it all down. The seasonal offerings are available now through the end of the year.

Veteran bakers open Inglewood takeout window

Cadoro Bakery spent the past three decades selling its wares at local farmers markets and to local restaurants, like Fat Sal’s, Met Her at a Bar, and Pikunico. But now the veteran bakers have a new cafe window in Inglewood serving breakfast, lunch, pastries, and Stumptown coffee. The window is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.