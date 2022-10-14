President Biden Pays It Forward, Leaves Big Tip During His Quesadilla Run at Tacos 1986

President Joe Biden’s love of ice cream is legendary — but maybe tacos should be up there on the list too. On Thursday, President Biden made another taco stop in Los Angeles. Since 2019, Biden has made regular visits to LA restaurants for fundraising, official trips, and campaign stops. Yesterday’s trek through Southern California steered Biden’s black SUV cavalcade to Westwood to pick up an order at popular Tijuana-style taqueria Tacos 1986.

The President was joined by Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass, who is also running against real estate developer/businessman Rick Caruso. Caruso owns the Grove, Americana, and the Commons at Calabasas. (Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.)

Biden’s Tacos 1986 order? Chicken quesadillas. Upon payment, Biden was given a 50 percent discount “for public service” that he initially refused. The President then left additional funds to cover following customers’ orders, while also leaving a $20 tip for the team. The Bidens have been regular visitors to Southern California in recent months. In late September, First Lady Jill Biden visited Homegirl Bakery.

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

Tacos, masa, and SoCal tortillas go head-to-head

The upcoming episode of KCRW’s “Good Food” features one of LA’s favorite ingredients, masa, the key ingredient used to make corn tortillas. Evan Kleinman leads the discussion, which airs Saturday at 10 a.m. Also on deck is KCRW’s annual Tortilla Tournament this Sunday at Smorgasburg. Check the KCRW site for more info.

Octoberfest in Montebello

This Saturday, catch Octoberfest at BLVD MRKT with live cumbia music, games, German-style beer, and a special food menu. It’s hosted by Alchemy Craft and runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Damian under the review lens

Los Angeles Times reviewer Bill Addison took to chefs Enrique Olvera and Chuy Cervantes’s Damian in the Arts District and bestowed it with the following description: “one of LA’s finest modern California-Mexican restaurants.”

A cotton candy dream at Hollywood & Highland

If there was ever a time to get over to Ovation Hollywood — which will forever be Hollywood & Highland to locals — it’s now. Find the Yolo Cotton Candy machine and insert a credit card to receive a customized stick of liquified sugar. TikTok user Narisa Suzuki shared the step-by-step process.