West Hollywood Bars and Restaurants Aren’t Ready to Give Up on Halloween

West Hollywood might have cancelled its annual Halloween festival in late-August, but business owners are still hoping to attract crowds on what is typically one of the city’s busiest nights of the year.

That’s according to a story on WeHoville, which notes a new effort by WeHo’s Chamber of Commerce called the Rise of Halloween. It’s designed to generate some buzz surrounding the holiday with a list of events as well as an Eat & Drink week — rings similar to DineLA — where diners register by text or email to receive discounts and special menus from restaurants like Conservatory, Eveleigh, Tesse, and WeHo Bistro.

This is the third year in a row where city officials have canceled Halloween festivities, citing concerns surrounding COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Nyesha Arrington lands at LAX

Chef Nyesha Arrington’s latest restaurant went live over the weekend. Native by Nyesha resides at LAX inside Delta’s Terminal Three and offers a menu that’s similar to Arrington’s former Santa Monica restaurant, Native, which closed in 2019.

A review for Wife and the Somm

On the Eastsider, former Southern California News Group reviewer Merrill Shindler wrote a review for the Glassell Park wine bar Wife and the Somm. He writes, “The place is an homage to the joys of the grape. And to the pleasures of the food that goes well with the fermented juice of the grape.”

Texas barbecue chain Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens in Hawthorne

Over in Hawthorne, Toddrickallen spotted a brand-new branch of Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (which claims to be the “largest barbecue franchise in the U.S.”) on the corner El Segundo and Hawthorne Boulevards.