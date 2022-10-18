A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay

The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.

Jumping onto the NFT trend, the 100-seat Sushi Roku space will have a wall with several screens featuring digital art available for purchase; there’s also an outdoor patio. The interior of BOA Steakhouse was inspired by an imagined Manhattan Beach home fictitiously designed by fashion icon Tom Ford. The space holds 160 diners, with booths, a bar, and al fresco dining.

Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse will be open at 3110 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Brig turns 70

The Brig has been a longtime fixture in Venice with its sign emblazoned with the silhouette of boxer “Babe” Brandelli, the bar’s original owner. For its 70th anniversary, the historic bar is hosting a celebration on October 23 with 70 cent well drinks (available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.), free Brig tattoos, and live music from local bands and DJs.

Genghis Cohen kicks off happy hour

Genghis Cohen, LA’s old-school American Chinese restaurant, launches happy hour today, with $8 cocktails — from Szechuan margaritas to mai tais — and $5 bites such as egg rolls, fried butterfly shrimp, and cold sesame noodles. Happy hour is available Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guerrilla Tacos’ Halloween comedy event

On Monday, October 31, Guerrilla Tacos is hosting its third annual Halloween event. The Downtown LA restaurant will transform into a comedy club with a handful of comedians doing stand-up. There will also be a costume contest, with participants receiving a snack and a chance to win prizes. The 21-and-over event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 with a two-drink minimum. Purchase tickets here.

San Pedro Fish Market to host a shrimp fest

The San Pedro Fish Market in Long Beach will be hosting its second annual (and free-to-enter) Shrimp Fest, with a bevy of drink and seafood specials on October 22 from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to shrimp trays and clam chowder-covered fries, festival-goers can check out a shrimp-eating contest with competitive eater Raina Huang on board.