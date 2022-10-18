 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay

Plus, the Brig’s 70th anniversary party, a shrimp festival in Long Beach, and more

by Jean Trinh
Two gray buildings next to one another, one with a neon red and blue sign that says “Sushi Roku” and another white neon light that says “BOA.” There’s green plants in pots and a narrow wooden wall.
The new Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse in Manhattan Beach.
Wonho Frank Lee

The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.

Jumping onto the NFT trend, the 100-seat Sushi Roku space will have a wall with several screens featuring digital art available for purchase; there’s also an outdoor patio. The interior of BOA Steakhouse was inspired by an imagined Manhattan Beach home fictitiously designed by fashion icon Tom Ford. The space holds 160 diners, with booths, a bar, and al fresco dining.

Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse will be open at 3110 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Brig turns 70

The Brig has been a longtime fixture in Venice with its sign emblazoned with the silhouette of boxer “Babe” Brandelli, the bar’s original owner. For its 70th anniversary, the historic bar is hosting a celebration on October 23 with 70 cent well drinks (available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.), free Brig tattoos, and live music from local bands and DJs.

Genghis Cohen kicks off happy hour

Genghis Cohen, LA’s old-school American Chinese restaurant, launches happy hour today, with $8 cocktails — from Szechuan margaritas to mai tais — and $5 bites such as egg rolls, fried butterfly shrimp, and cold sesame noodles. Happy hour is available Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guerrilla Tacos’ Halloween comedy event

On Monday, October 31, Guerrilla Tacos is hosting its third annual Halloween event. The Downtown LA restaurant will transform into a comedy club with a handful of comedians doing stand-up. There will also be a costume contest, with participants receiving a snack and a chance to win prizes. The 21-and-over event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 with a two-drink minimum. Purchase tickets here.

San Pedro Fish Market to host a shrimp fest

The San Pedro Fish Market in Long Beach will be hosting its second annual (and free-to-enter) Shrimp Fest, with a bevy of drink and seafood specials on October 22 from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to shrimp trays and clam chowder-covered fries, festival-goers can check out a shrimp-eating contest with competitive eater Raina Huang on board.

Sushi Roku Santa Monica

1401 Ocean Avenue, , CA 90401 (310) 458-4771 Visit Website

BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica

101 Santa Monica Boulevard, , CA 90401 (310) 899-4466 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

West Hollywood Bars and Restaurants Aren’t Ready to Give Up on Halloween

By Mona Holmes

5 New Coffee Shops That Prove There’s Never Been a Better Time For a Caffeine Fix in LA

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

President Biden Pays It Forward, Leaves Big Tip During His Quesadilla Run at Tacos 1986

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

By Cathy Chaplin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world