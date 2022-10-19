 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bar with liquor bottles, back lighting and bar stools in Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Bar at Cork & Batter.

Filed under:

In the Shadows of SoFi Stadium, a Three-Story Behemoth Serves Up Bar Bites and Booze

Cork & Batter opens tomorrow a block away from the newly-built stadium

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee

Cork & Batter, Inglewood’s newest addition near SoFi Stadium, opens tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at the Sonder Lüm hotel. It’s located across the street from Hollywood Park Casino, YouTube Theater, and the forthcoming Intuit Dome (the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers). The restaurant and bar is the first large-scale operation to debut within the rapidly developing neighborhood surrounding the newly built stadium and the longstanding Forum, and will capitalize on the steady stream of scheduled concerts and sporting events, including the 2022 NFL season for both the Rams and Chargers.

A number of legacy SoFi-adjacent restaurants will face stiff competition from this sleek newcomer, which spans 10,000 square feet across three stories. With floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, the first floor functions as a bar and lounge, while the second floor is outfitted for dining. The rooftop lounge overlooks Century Boulevard slightly east of Prairie Avenue. TVs are scattered generously throughout each floor.

Chef Nelson Overton’s casual menu doubles as room service for the attached hotel, offering chicken wings, nachos, a smash burger, flatbread pizzas, a Philly cheesesteak-inspired slider, a vegan pasta primavera, and more. Veteran barman Devon Espinosa (Sawyer, Pour Vous, and Church Key) developed Cork & Batter’s cocktails, which includes the Basketball Wife (with Jameson, apricot, lemon, orange liqueur, mint, and sweet tea) and the Nose Bleed Section (with mezcal, blood orange, lemon, San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa).

When asked for comment about its role in contributing to the gentrification of Inglewood, representatives from Cork & Batter provided the following written statement: “Inglewood is made up of a myriad of different groups; generational residents, new residents, tourists, concert goers, sports fans. This community has deep roots in entertainment and sports. The core basis of our business is participating and servicing the community wants and needs such as supporting LA Food Bank, United Way, and [Inglewood] mayor [James] Butt’s office.”

Additional locations of Cork & Batter are planned for Simi Valley and San Diego’s Seaport Village, according to a representative for BNG Hospitality.

Cork & Batter is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Expect extended hours during special events.

An espresso martini in a cocktail glass at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Espresso martini.
A cocktail in a wine glass with Belvedere Vodka, Aperol, strawberry, and lemon.
The Darling’s Lane cocktail with vodka, Aperol, strawberry, and lemon.
Grilled chicken wings on a platter at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Deep-fried and grilled wings.
A fried chicken sandwich at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Fried chicken sandwich.
A flatbread pizza with steak, tomatoes, cheese, and avocado from Cork &amp; Batter restaurant.
Aztec steak flatbread pizza.
A small burger with cheese on Hawaiian bread at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant.
Mini smash sliders.
Cork &amp; Batter’s vegan pasta primavera.
Vegan pasta primavera.
Philly cheesesteak-inspired sliders between Hawaiian rolls at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant.
Philly cheesesteak-inspired sliders.
The downstairs lounge at Cork &amp; Batter in Inglewood, California.
Downstairs lounge.
Corner lounge with couches and tables at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Corner lounge area.
A bar with tables and yellow chairs at Cork &amp; Barrell in Inglewood, California.
Downstairs bar adjacent seating area.
A bar with liquor bottles, back lighting and bar stools in Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Downstairs bar.
A stairwell with hanging lamps at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Stairs to second floor.
A set of stairs leading into a lit dining area at Cork &amp; Barrel restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Second floor stairs.
A dining room with large windows at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Second floor dining room.
Seating in a bright dining area at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Seating on second floor.
Second floor seating area with tables and chairs at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Second floor seating.
A dining room with long and short tables at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Second floor seating.
A rooftop lounge with couches, coffee tables, beach chairs, and carpets at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Rooftop lounge.
Roof seating area at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Roof seating.
Rooftop seating lounge at Cork &amp; Batter restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Additional rooftop seating.
A rooftop lounge overlooking Inglewood, California.
Roof overlooking Century Boulevard.
A three-story restaurant exterior in Inglewood, California.
Cork & Batter exterior.

Cork & Batter

3900 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90303 Visit Website
LA Restaurant News

Curtis Stone Isn’t Opening a Downtown Restaurant After All — But Another Well-Known Celebrity Chef Is

LA Restaurant Openings

Find a Slice of Louisiana in East Hollywood at This Low-Key Fancy Fried Chicken Shack

AM Intel

A New Santa Monica Coffee Shop Transforms Into a Natural Wine Bar at Night

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world