In the Shadows of SoFi Stadium, a Three-Story Behemoth Serves Up Bar Bites and Booze

Cork & Batter, Inglewood’s newest addition near SoFi Stadium, opens tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at the Sonder Lüm hotel. It’s located across the street from Hollywood Park Casino, YouTube Theater, and the forthcoming Intuit Dome (the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers). The restaurant and bar is the first large-scale operation to debut within the rapidly developing neighborhood surrounding the newly built stadium and the longstanding Forum, and will capitalize on the steady stream of scheduled concerts and sporting events, including the 2022 NFL season for both the Rams and Chargers.

A number of legacy SoFi-adjacent restaurants will face stiff competition from this sleek newcomer, which spans 10,000 square feet across three stories. With floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, the first floor functions as a bar and lounge, while the second floor is outfitted for dining. The rooftop lounge overlooks Century Boulevard slightly east of Prairie Avenue. TVs are scattered generously throughout each floor.

Chef Nelson Overton’s casual menu doubles as room service for the attached hotel, offering chicken wings, nachos, a smash burger, flatbread pizzas, a Philly cheesesteak-inspired slider, a vegan pasta primavera, and more. Veteran barman Devon Espinosa (Sawyer, Pour Vous, and Church Key) developed Cork & Batter’s cocktails, which includes the Basketball Wife (with Jameson, apricot, lemon, orange liqueur, mint, and sweet tea) and the Nose Bleed Section (with mezcal, blood orange, lemon, San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa).

When asked for comment about its role in contributing to the gentrification of Inglewood, representatives from Cork & Batter provided the following written statement: “Inglewood is made up of a myriad of different groups; generational residents, new residents, tourists, concert goers, sports fans. This community has deep roots in entertainment and sports. The core basis of our business is participating and servicing the community wants and needs such as supporting LA Food Bank, United Way, and [Inglewood] mayor [James] Butt’s office.”

Additional locations of Cork & Batter are planned for Simi Valley and San Diego’s Seaport Village, according to a representative for BNG Hospitality.

Cork & Batter is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Expect extended hours during special events.