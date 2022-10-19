Curtis Stone Isn’t Opening a Downtown Restaurant After All — But Another Well-Known Celebrity Chef Is

Last week, Eater reported that José Andrés will be opening a rooftop restaurant atop the historic Trust Building in Downtown LA sometime in 2023. Back in 2019, reps for celebrity chef Curtis Stone announced that he and his brother Luke would be opening a restaurant in the very same building at 433 South Spring Street, initially set to debut at the end of 2020 — but Eater has learned that Andrés is moving into the rooftop space that was intended for the Stones.

“We made the ultimate decision about a month and a half ago not to go ahead with the project,” Stone tells Eater. “We put things off until after COVID slowed down. When things seemingly got back up and running again, we were looking at the space and wondering whether it was the right concept for the area.”

Stone had intended for the rooftop at the 1928-constructed Trust Building to be an expansive restaurant, bar, and event space, while an additional space on the ground floor would have been either a restaurant or market run by Stone’s team. “The entire industry got pretty rocked during the pandemic,” he says. “What most of us tried to do was to take care of our teams and keep them employed. It really became a time of reinvention.”

Stone still operates his Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills, which he turned into the Pie Room by Gwen, an Australian-style bakery pop-up, during the pandemic. Given the pop-up’s popularity, Stone tells Eater that he’s looking to potentially expand into a commercial bakery space. Gwen, his Hollywood steakhouse and butcher shop, meanwhile, has recently launched new Sunday hours, and Stone reports that the restaurants’ event businesses are back up and running.

