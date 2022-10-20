After a Yearlong Run, Fairfax’s Japanese American Rice Bowl Restaurant Closes This Week

Yojimbo, the rice bowl restaurant on Fairfax Avenue, announced over Instagram that it will close its doors permanently this Sunday, October 23. The restaurant, which opened just over a year ago in the former Golden State space, served a casual Japanese American menu featuring bento boxes, wings, sandwiches, and more. While the brick-and-mortar location will no longer exist after this week, Yojimbo plans to evolve into a catering business to bring its beloved wares to private events and gatherings.

Spooky afternoon tea in Beverly Hills

Velverie Café and Teahouse in Beverly Hills is hosting two Halloween-themed afternoon tea services on October 22 and October 29. The cost is $80 per person and includes holiday-inspired sandwiches, scones, and cocktails. A tarot reader will be present to add to the festive spirit. Reservations are available via Resy.

Game on at Dinah’s Family Restaurant

Dinah’s Family Restaurant says that it will remain open amid a forthcoming construction and preservation project planned at its site. Though LA Conservancy reports that the proposal calls for the fried chicken purveyor to vacate its building during construction, the beloved diner says otherwise. Mario Ernst, who owns Dinah’s Family Restaurant along with his wife and mother, says that the restaurant will be able to operate alongside construction as long as customer parking is provided, whether at a nearby lot or with a valet service. “I’m gonna stay open as long as I humanly can, as long as it’s safe, as long as we can provide the same good product,” he says. The restaurant plans to use food delivery services if construction makes it impossible for diners to enter the building.

A different kind of pumpkin pie in the Valley

Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen in Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys is offering a perfectly autumnal pizza topped with pumpkin, cranberry, ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh herbs. The limited time offering is available from now until November 15.

Two Rye Goods locations coming right up

Rye Goods, the Orange County baking powerhouse, is gearing up for the opening of two new locations. The first in Tustin is slated for November 5, while another outlet in Laguna Beach is scheduled for December 3. In the meantime, Rye Good’s first location at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach continues to churn out dependably good organic sourdough loaves.

Affordable bites in Long Beach

LAist food editor Gab Chabrán heads to Long Beach in search of affordably priced restaurant gems. Appu’s Cafe, A&J Seafood Shack, and Hamburgers Nice make the list. Check out all of his picks here.