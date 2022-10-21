James Corden Also Had a Meltdown at a Popular LA Italian Restaurant, According to ‘Try Guys’ Spouse

It’s been quite a week for English comedian, occasional singing waiter, and the Late Late Show host James Corden. Earlier this week, Corden found himself banned from New York restaurant Balthazar for exhibiting what owner Keith McNally described as mistreatment of staff. Though McNally rescinded the ban on Instagram a day later — and today recommended a wholehearted apology to Balthazar waitstaff — an alleged similar incident has surfaced involving Corden and an employee at Little Dom’s in Los Feliz.

She didn’t reveal a timeline, but make-up artist and podcaster Becky Habersberger — who is also married to Try Guys cast member Keith Habersberger — shared a story via TikTok about how Corden yelled at a Little Dom’s staff member.

Habersberger recounted that she was walking in Los Feliz and noticed Corden at Little Dom’s. “As I’m approaching, I hear James Corden yelling at this busboy,” Habersberger says in the TikTok video. “I overhear the busboy telling James Corden that Little Dom’s is closed right now...between lunch and dinner, and he’s telling James Corden that he can get him a reservation right when they open. He was trying to be really accommodating. And James Corden yells at this busboy, ‘A lot of good that does me, mate!’”

Habersberger says she was once a server in Beverly Hills and took a direct shot at Corden’s apology to McNally, ending the TikTok with the following, “I don’t think James Corden is sorry. Because if he was really sorry, he would’ve apologized to the server and not the owner of the restaurant.” The New York Times also noted yesterday that Corden said, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level.”

See Habersberger’s entire video below.

Camphor’s one-time brunch

Camphor is hosting a one-time brunch this Sunday in the Arts District. Co-chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George have partnered with the Hotel Bel Air’s pastry chef Tiffany Pascua on a $65 prix-fixe menu. It sounds pretty ideal, with a tomato-water bloody mary, a roving pastry cart filled with baked goods, and more. The brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., though a self-serve takeaway option is available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There are a few slots left for brunch, so head over to Resy to book.

A vegan festival hits Chinatown

Vegandale returns to Los Angeles this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Head to Los Angeles State Historic Park for games, a DJ, and food from tons of plant-based food vendors including Voodoo Vegan, Cena Vegan, the Butcher’s Son, and Gracias Madre.

Anderson Paak teams up with Olivia

Music producer and performer Anderson Paak is now a partner and investor at Olivia, chef Mario Albert’s plant-based Koreatown restaurant. This Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Paak will hand out free slices of pizza and beverages. Those dining in and ordering the “Anderson special” can secure a ticket to his DJ set at Lock & Key at 10 p.m. that night. Details are on Instagram.

Love for Beverly Grove’s Jar

Time Out LA’s editor reminds readers about the longevity of chef Suzanne Tracht’s restaurant Jar in a new article. The Beverly Grove eatery has been around for 21 years.

Cocteau Twin cocktails at Genever

Rejoice 1980s-1990s ethereal/nu wave fans: Genever’s bar director Kelso Norris has developed a new fall menu inspired by the band Cocteau Twins. Her “cocteaus” are $14 and have song titles as drink names, such as “Sugar Hiccup,” “Heaven or Las Vegas,” or “50/50 Clown.”