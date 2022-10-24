Iconic Music Venue Knitting Factory to Open on Second Floor of North Hollywood’s Federal Bar

The Knitting Factory — Hollywood’s once-beloved venue that closed in 2009 — is returning to Southern California in early 2023. It’s welcome news for SoCal’s independent nightlife scene, which has been struggling since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. And there’s an added bonus for fans of the Federal Bar: Knitting Factory NoHo will be situated on the historic bar’s second floor.

Here’s what to expect at Knitting Factory NoHo: a 300-person capacity room, a patio, and open views directly on Lankershim Boulevard. There’s also a bigger and wider stage, new sound and lighting systems, and a speakeasy that’ll operate as a VIP bar and green room. The Federal Bar is also changing things up with a revamped menu that’s available to concertgoers.

Also at play is Knitting Factory Entertainment’s nationwide expansion. The company recently closed its Brooklyn outpost over the summer and is on track to open in the East Village next year.

Royalty at In-N-Out

Variety recently discovered that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are huge In-N-Out fans. When asked about eating there, Markle said, “There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

In-N-Out versus McDonald’s

Speaking of fast-food hamburgers, Los Angeles Times columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson engages with readers over his recent burger power ranking, which puts In-N-Out and McDonald’s head-to-head.

The most expensive burgers in the country are right here in California

Since this is turning into a burger rabbit hole, here’s one more: Moneygeek analyzed the price of the classic fast-food combination (a burger, french fries, and a soda) throughout the US. The study found the most expensive combos are in San Francisco, with Los Angeles coming in at number two. Long Beach comes in fourth. Note: the study didn’t name any specific restaurant.

A new gluten-free player from New York in the SFV

Modern Bread & Bagel opened recently at the Westfield Topanga & The Village, where the gluten-free East Coast bakery — that’s also kosher — is baking donuts, cupcakes, sandwiches, and, yes, that rolled, kettle-boiled bread in its name.