An Iconic NYC Bar Known for Negronis and ‘Fluffy’ Orange Juice Cocktails Is Coming to LA

Dante, the legendary bar founded in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1915, will soon be bringing its beloved negronis, martinis, and spritzes — and, yes, even its signature Garibaldi cocktail — to the rooftop of the Maybourne Beverly Hills. (The Garibaldi is made with Campari and oranges juiced using a high-speed juicer that creates a “fluffy” aerated texture.) The hotel’s rooftop is outfitted with a swimming pool and cabanas, and offers views of the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood sign. The design of the new Dante will keep with the Maybourne’s contemporary aesthetic.

The original Caffe Dante was purchased by Australians Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson in 2015, who expanded with a West Village Dante in 2020. In recent years, Dante has garnered an impressive roster of accolades, including number one and two listings on the World’s 50 Best Bars, as well as World’s Best Bar and Best American Restaurant Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. Last year, the West Village Dante hosted the London hotel Claridge’s (a sister property to the Maybourne) for a residency, beginning the partnership.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of California were our top supporters outside of New York. An overwhelming amount of orders poured in for merchandise, gift cards, and bottled cocktails, and the community support we felt was remarkable,” Pride tells Eater. “We’ve always been inspired by the California lifestyle and cuisine. We believe LA is one of the great culinary centers of the world.”

In Beverly Hills, Dante will offer its signature aperitivo-style cocktails, including the Seville spritz (Tanqueray flor de Sevilla, dry Curaçao, orange wine, orange bitters, vanilla, and Prosecco) and Negroni bianco (Brooklyn gin, Quinquina, Alessio Bianco, Carpano dry, lemon bitters, and verjus). The drinks will be complemented by an Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired food menu centered around a wood-fired oven. Planned dishes include cedar-smoked California rainbow trout with a grapefruit, blood orange, avocado, and arugula salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette; and roasted Santa Barbara black cod with salmoriglio sauce and zucchini.