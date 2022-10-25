TikTok and YouTube All-Stars Headline ‘Eat Your Feed’ Food Festival This November

In less than a month’s time, Long Beach Convention Center will be home to ComplexCon, a hypebeast festival that’s all about sneakers, clothing, music, and food. As part of the November 19 to 20 event, Buzzfeed’s Tasty and First We Feast are collaborating to throw the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest featuring 25 food purveyors, including All Flavor No Grease, Kuya Lord, Broad Street Oyster Co., and Yellow Paper Burger, among others. The vendors will be serving samples of popular dishes and new ones created exclusively for the event.

“We are really are excited about this idea of ‘Eat the show,’” says Chris Schonberger, the general manager of First We Feast. “Everything that you’re seeing on your TikTok from Tasty and their creators, to everything you’re watching on YouTube from First We Feast’s various shows, there’s an opportunity for you to eat those foods and engage with the people who make them.” Some live installations include Nicole Russell, the host of First We Feast’s Pizza Wars, making pies with LA’s Apollonia; and a demo from Oklahoma burger legend George Motz.

Tickets to ComplexCon include entrance to Eat Your Feed Fest and can be purchased here.

Pujol chef Enrique Olvera in LA for Shake Shack collaboration

Acclaimed Pujol and Damian chef Enrique Olvera will link up with Shake Shack for a one-night dinner on November 15 in Santa Monica. Some notable dishes on the menu include a burger topped with a Chicatana ant mayo, a corn husk shake, and a potato and broccoli cream tamal. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here, with three seatings at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Oakland-based chef Tanya Holland brings her soul food recipes to Caldo Verde

Tanya Holland, the chef of Oakland’s iconic Brown Sugar Kitchen and cookbook author of California Soul, will be preparing her soul food at Caldo Verde restaurant in Downtown’s Proper Hotel on November 17. Expect dishes like a fried artichoke po’ boy, sorghum and cinnamon-glazed pork loin, and sweet potato pot de creme with meringue and spiced candied pecans. Reservations are available on Resy.

A South LA church is growing a garden to feed those in need

When grocery stores began disappearing in South LA, the leaders of St. Mark United Methodist Church addressed the community’s growing food issues by planting a garden to supplement its food pantry donations. It’s now creating a model for other churches around the country to follow, as reported by Alice Gelber in Civil Eats.

Immersive Dia de Muertos dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

At Raya restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel on November 2, chef Richard Sandoval will be hosting a night of activities honoring Dia de Muertos. The events include a Mayan tequila and copal ceremony guided by a Mayan priest and ancestral medicine practitioner, and a four-course dinner walking diners through the holiday’s traditions. Dishes like braised lamb a la barbacoa Michoacana, and brown sugar blood orange cake will round out the feast. Tickets are $190 per person and can be purchased on Tock.