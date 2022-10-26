 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’ Chef Lands Permanent Los Angeles Restaurant on Busy Robertson Boulevard

Look for the swanky sushi den with an impressive sake lineup to debut in spring 2023

by Cathy Chaplin
Art Of Sushi With Chef Daisuke Nakazawa At De Gustibus - Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival Presented By FOOD &amp; WINE
Daisuke Nakazawa.
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Following a month-long engagement at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, Daisuke Nakazawa will put down permanent roots in Los Angeles starting next year. Vito Ferraro, director of operations for Sushi Nakazawa, confirms the famed sushi chef will open the third location of his namesake restaurant at 145 North Robertson Boulevard “bearing no unforeseen setbacks.” Straddling the borders of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood in the now-closed Cuvée space, the prime setting is a stone’s throw from Sushi Tama, Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique, and 2000s celebrity hangout the Ivy. Nakazawa’s $325 per person series at the Peninsula, meanwhile, wraps this Saturday, October 29.

With locations in New York City and Washington D.C., Sushi Nakazawa is considered to be a premier destination for a Tokyo-style sushi counter experience. If the two existing locations provide any indication, Nakazawa’s LA menu will be priced around $180 per person, with 20 or so pieces of nigiri prepared in Nakazawa’s signature style, which consists of seasoned rice, a bit of wasabi, and a brush of sweetish soy sauce. The Robertson space will allow for wines, beers, and sake; Sushi Nakazawa is aiming to curate a singular sake program for its Los Angeles outlet.

The chef opened the original Sushi Nakazawa in New York’s West Village in 2013, which earned 4-stars from New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells when it first opened and was downgraded to 3-stars in 2020. The New York location currently holds a Michelin star. Nakazawa opened the second location at the Trump International Hotel in 2018; the hotel has since been converted into a Waldorf Astoria.

Sushi Nakazawa

145 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Visit Website

