Plant-Based Eating Gets a Vote of Confidence From the Los Angeles City Council

Last week, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to endorse the Plant Based Treaty, a grassroots campaign designed to make food systems an essential part of combating the climate crisis. Councilmember Paul Koretz, who introduced the resolution with Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, said, “This landmark resolution marks a vital cultural shift as Americans prioritize both combating climate change and improving their health.”

According to VegNews, Los Angeles is the largest U.S. city to support the initiative, which promotes halting the expansion of animal agriculture and a shift to plant-based diets. California has the nation’s largest dairy industry, with more than half of the state’s methane emissions coming from animal farming, reports the California Air Resource Board.

The treaty encourages cities and towns to support its measures with the hope of putting pressure on national governments to adopt a global treaty that incentivizes vegan diets. Plant-based restaurants continue to proliferate in Los Angeles, with actor Kevin Hart launching a vegan fast-food restaurant and vegan pioneer Crossroads Kitchen recently expanding to Calabasas.

Momofuku x Good Eggs launches

Today, the grocery and meal-kit delivery service Good Eggs launches a line with celebrity chef and TV personality David Chang of Momofuku, available in California with nationwide shipping coming soon. The Momofuku collection will feature four to five different meal kits monthly, as well as the restaurant’s signature condiments and seasonings. This month’s meal-kit selections include sheet-pan ginger scallion fish and a weeknight bo ssam pulled pork. Both clock in at under $60 and serve three people — decidedly less taxing on the wallet than a night out at Majordomo.

Disclosure: David Chang is producing shows for Hulu in partnership with Vox Media Studios, part of Eater’s parent company, Vox Media. No Eater staff member is involved in the production of those shows, and this does not impact coverage on Eater.

Natty wine bars abound

Thrillist has a fun roundup of Los Angeles’s best natural wine bars, which keep popping up around town. The list ranges from stalwarts like Covell and Esters Wine Bar to newbies like Downtown’s Propaganda Wine Bar. Check out the recommendations.

Pre-theater bites at Grandmaster Recorders

With theater season in full swing at Hollywood’s iconic Pantages Theater, modern Italian restaurant Grandmaster Recorders has launched a $65 three-course, pre-theater menu with $25 optional wine pairings. The new menu, available daily between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., features a choice of antipasti (such as Peads & Barnett capicola and Wagyu bresaola with pickles and grissini), secondi (pappardelle with pork and veal ragu with Parmesan), and dolci (grape sorbetto with moscato).

Spooky season at Cabra

This Saturday, October 29, starting at 8 p.m., Stephanie Izard’s Downtown restaurant Cabra is hosting a rooftop Tower of Terror party (which is doubling as a birthday party for Izard). The event features snacks prepared by Izard and her team, cocktails courtesy of La Luna Mezcal, and tunes by DJ Nobody. Tickets ($55) are available here and include one drink and bar bites.

Lounge-y Italian eats in Culver City

Tomorrow, Culver City pasta spot Ugo is opening the Lounge at Ugo, located next door to the restaurant. It’s a candle-lit indoor lounge and a lush, string-lit, tree-lined patio outfitted with fire pits. The menu offers Italian spritzes, signature and classic craft cocktails, small plates like antipasto spiedini, and Neapolitan-style pizzas.