Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.

The 5,000-square-foot space captures a striking tropical vibe, complete with cabanas, plush sofas and chairs, tropical birds, koi ponds, a non-alcoholic beverage bar, and a lush garden with mature trees. The verdant patio formerly served as Schoos’s professional studio; he spent years cultivating the space into an urban oasis.

Guests can purchase everything from extracts to vaporizers and pre-rolled joints on the dispensary’s menu, and bring it to the rear lounge to consume. No tobacco products are allowed on site; those bringing in their own cannabis are required to pay a $20 fee. The facility’s three private cabanas are available to rent by the hour. (Capacity is capped at eight and prices range from $100 to $200 per hour depending on the day and time.) Food is available for purchase at the adjoining restaurant Norah.

A cocktail bar spanning 1,000 square feet is currently under construction and scheduled to debut in late 2022 or early 2023; cocktails, wine, and beer will be available on the menu. California law prohibits the sale and consumption of cannabis on the same site as alcohol, so consuming booze in the garden, or cannabis at the bar, will not be allowed.

Though the Woods operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the cutoff time to purchase cannabis anywhere in California is 9:50 p.m. However, the facility’s storage locker system makes it possible for guests to access their previously purchased wares after designated hours. Operational practices and hours will likely change as the Woods and West Hollywood city officials navigate this emerging sector of hospitality.

In all, this is a massive addition to West Hollywood’s growing consumption lounge scene. Aside from the Woods and Artist Tree, the split-level cannabis lounge and restaurant the Antidote is on the horizon, and many more are underway. West Hollywood is slated to have a total of 16 licensed consumption lounges. (The Original Cannabis Cafe on La Brea remains temporarily closed.)

And over in Santa Monica, Nostalgia opened last April as a neighborhood bar that doubles as an event space where chef Chris Sayegh hosts private cannabis dinners.

The cannabis consumption lounge trend is growing outside Los Angeles as well, with Ojai City Council approving plans over the summer for three existing cannabis dispensaries to offer on-site cannabis consumption.