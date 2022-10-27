Echo Park’s Latin-Indonesian Spot Finally Launches Dinner Service

The final piece of the Aldea by Farm Cup puzzle fell into place with the launch of dinner service last week. Since August, the Latin-Indonesian restaurant, located inside the former Winsome space at 1115 Sunset Boulevard, only served weekend brunch and evening cocktails. But now executive chef Jania Ferrera is cooking up flavorful mashups from Wednesday through Saturday, including bone marrow with sambal olek and grilled roti; fried prawns with coconut and aji verde; and Peruvian ceviche with sea bass and sweet potato. Ferrera will launch a tasting menu called Love Letter to LA come December. (Check out the full dinner menu below.)

Aldea by Farm Cup is open for dinner on Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Farm Cup Coffee continues to operate in the same space from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Vietnamese food comes to the ‘Bu

Nicolas Eatery in Malibu plays host to a weekly Vietnamese pop-up every Tuesday night. Chef Thuy Tran serves an exclusively Vietnamese menu that includes pho, spring rolls, seafood salad, and more on Carbon Beach.

Late-night brunch in Hollywood

Night owls looking for late night grub would do well heading to Mama Shelter, the hotel, restaurant, rooftop lounge, and bar in Hollywood. Executive chef Jonathan Kim’s brand new late-night brunch menu, which runs from midnight to 4 a.m., includes a Dutch baby pancake, chicken pozole, and a pork belly hash.

Snacking in Little Tokyo

LAist contributor Jason Goble hits the snacking trail in LA’s Little Tokyo in search of consumer packaged goods that really pack a punch. Among his finds are hot chile and seaweed-flavored potato chips, rice crackers, and more.

‘Tis the season for autumnal doughnuts and coffee

Holey Grail, the Westside doughnut truck that recently secured $9 million for brick-and-mortar expansion, is serving two fall-themed offerings. From now until the end of the month, snag a Life of Pi doughnut (made with Kabocha squash, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla bean) and a pumpkin latte (made with nitro coffee, coconut cashew milk, pumpkin, seasonal spices, and served over ice).

And just in time for the upcoming night of fright, Koreatown’s California Donuts is whipping up festive wares featuring all sorts of ghouls and goblins (think: bats, witches, spiders, and more). Box sets are available for online pre-order or swing by the shop to pick up what’s on hand. Find more local Halloween treats here.