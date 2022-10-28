After Months of Construction, Santa Monica’s Hot Dog on a Stick Has Finally Reopened

When construction crews completely razed the original Santa Monica location for Hot Dog on a Stick earlier this year, there were questions about its return. But yesterday, the 76 year-old business debuted a brand-new building on the same site with larger square footage and upgraded infrastructure. While changes are afoot, the essentials remain the same, including the restaurant’s signature bright colors, uniforms, hand-churned lemonade, and deep-fried goods on a stick.

A spokesperson says it was time to revamp the space, which was opened in 1946 by founder Dave Barham. Though it was originally an ice cream and lemonade stand called Party Puffs, Barham used his mother’s cornbread recipe and started selling corndogs while adjusting the name to Hot Dog on a Stick. He spread the word by selling corndogs at county fairs, using his Lincoln Continental as a power source, before expanding through California shopping malls. There are currently 70 locations of Hot Dog on a Stick across the US. Peep the comparison photos from the 1980s to 2022:

Kuya Lord’s journey from pop-up to hit restaurant

Los Angeles Times reviewer Bill Addison has been following Kuya Lord owner Maynard Llera since he launched his backyard pop-up in 2020. Llera opened his Filipino restaurant on Melrose near Western in June of this year, and Addison finds the transition from pop-up to brick-and-mortar to be a seamless one.

Brunch begins at Lemon Grove

Starting tomorrow, Lemon Grove is launching weekend brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chef Marcel Vigneron is preparing dishes like bananas foster pancakes, salmon Benedict, a croque-madame, and a five-ounce flat iron steak and eggs. Resy is where to secure a table.

Rare French wine dinner at Redbird

On November 4, Redbird chef Neal Fraser and wine director Matthew Fosket are hosting a four-course dinner paired with wines from producer Alexandre Salmon. It’s taking place in a private room with a rare chance to sample Champagne not available in the U.S. The dinner is $290 per person, and the menu is worth a look.

Post & Beam’s history supper club

Over at Post & Beam, chefs John Cleveland and Martin Draluck are hosting their ongoing Black Pot Supper Club dinner series on November 7 and 8. It’s eight courses with wine pairings, a live-fire cooking preparation, and a discussion surrounding historic African-American cuisine. Tickets are $250 per person. Claim a limited seat on Resy.