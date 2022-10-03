Father and Son Arrested in Alleged Connection to PnB Rock Murder at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

On September 12, 30-year-old Rakim Allen — professionally known as rapper PnB Rock — was shot and killed at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles on Manchester near the 405. Just over two weeks later, on Friday, September 29, the Los Angeles district attorney filed charges against the father, mother, and son allegedly responsible for the robbery and murder of the Philadelphia rapper, which occurred in broad daylight.

Over the last 18 months, bold restaurant robberies throughout the Southland have made headlines. In March 2021, a bystander dining at Celestino Drago’s Il Pastaio was shot in the leg during a robbery. A month prior, an armed man reportedly robbed actual chicken and waffles from the Pasadena location of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. And in January, another rapper named Jeremy Biddle, aka Yung Bleu, was almost robbed at Bossa Nova’s Sunset Boulevard location. Bleu allegedly fired gunshots after being approached by a gun-wielding suspect. The suspect fled, but Bleu’s manager suffered an injury from another bullet.

Court documents filed last week paint a vivid picture of Allen’s last moments. The documents say that Allen dined at Roscoe’s on Manchester with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang on September 12. KTLA-5 reports that a fourth unidentified suspect saw Allen and his girlfriend enter Roscoe’s wearing expensive jewelry. This suspect waited outside until Freddie Lee Trone arrived, and the two spoke before Trone drove away from the restaurant. Court documents state that Trone returned later with his 17-year-old son, who put on a mask and pulled out a gun.

The same court documents state the teen entered Roscoe’s and approached Allen’s table wearing a face covering. The documents allege that he then pointed a gun at Allen and demanded jewelry before shooting him in the chest, then twice in the back. The father and son allegedly fled the scene, but Trone was arrested in Las Vegas last week.

Trone and his 17-year-old son were charged with murder, robbery, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. Trone’s spouse, Shauntel Trone, was charged with robbery and being an accessory after the fact. The district attorney did not name Trone’s son, because he is a minor who will appear at Compton Juvenile Court on October 19 for a pretrial hearing, reports KTLA-5.