 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Beloved Valley Brewery Taps Into Highland Park

Cask ale specialist MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. just opened a second location in the former Maximiliano space

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Mainguy Landscape
A sign for the MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. in Highland Park, California.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. in Highland Park.

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co., a popular Van Nuys brewery, opened a second location on the corner of York Boulevard and Aldama Street in Highland Park last month. Owners Jennifer Febre-Boase and Alastair Boase converted the former Maximiliano space into a tasting room and restaurant. The brewery sits directly across the street from Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli and fits 180 people.

Construction on the facility began in March, but delays kept doors from opening until September 12. Additionally, the owners needed to apply for a new operational permit as the previous one had expired. While the eight-year-old Van Nuys location boasts an on-site brewery, the new outlet doesn’t have a license to do so. As a result, head brewer Stephen Reeves upgraded the Valley facilities to increase production in order to accommodate both sites.

A new mural by local artist Levi Ponce adorns the interior dining room, while the exterior is newly painted with a bold red stripe to highlight a longstanding tile installation by French artist Space Invader; the artwork was previously hard to see with the existing paint job.

A building with a tiled Pacman art installation.
A tiled Pacman tribute installation by artist Space Invader.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

On the food menu are charcuterie boards, salads, a house-made pappardelle bolognese, and nine different pizzas fired in a gas oven. The Boases built a dough room dedicated to the house-made pizzas and pastas. While chefs Angel Lizano and Chris de la Cruz developed the menu, chef Carlos de Leon — who started his career as a dishwasher at Joey Woodland Hills and came on board at the Van Nuys location — will be heading up the Highland Park kitchen. In time, the menu will expand to match the one in Van Nuys and eventually include pizza delivery.

To drink are 19 beers on tap, including light lagers, Belgian whites, and stouts. Also on hand are shandys, wine, and cider. MacLeod’s built its reputation on cask ale selections, and the four available in Highland Park are housed in a previously unused space behind the restaurant; the taproom is a loose replica of the one in Van Nuys.

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. is open from 4 p.m to midnight daily. The patio closes at 10 p.m.

A pizza-maker from MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. holds a freshly made pizza.
Pizza from MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

A pappardelle bolognese in a white bowl at MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Pappardelle bolognese
The cask ale selection at MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. in Highland Park, California.
Cask ale selection
A patio space with chairs, tables, and brick at MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Patio

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. Highland Park

5930 York Boulevard, Highland Park, CA 90042 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise

By Karen Palmer

Father and Son Arrested in Alleged Connection to PnB Rock Death at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Legendary Los Angeles Restaurateur Madame Wu Has Died at Age 106

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

The Delta Terminal Will Soon Have the Best Food at LAX, Full Stop

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world