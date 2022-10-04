A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise

Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.

As for what’s happening between the brioche buns, the patties at Trophies are made from a signature blend of brisket, ribeye, and NY strip. There’s a classic fast-food-style burger topped with diced onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. The Trophies burger, meanwhile, is dressed with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, diced onions, pickles, and a house-made dijonnaise sauce. There are also french fries, milkshakes, and combos like the After School Special (a classic burger, fries, and a fountain soda for $9.98). The shop is also launching a guest chef series later this month, with Daybird’s Mei Lin kicking things off.

Trophies Burger Club is open at 519 N. Fairfax Avenue daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Mayoral candidates on street vendors

L.A. Taco asked the two main Los Angeles and Long Beach mayoral candidates to share their respective stances on street vendors and how they would treat them if elected. Read the article to see official statements from Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Rex Richardson, and Suzie Price.

The absurdity of ModelLand

Los Angeles Magazine goes inside Tyra Banks’s new ModelLand “multi-sensorial experience” in Santa Monica, which offers guests “immersive” model-for-a-day experiences and tastes of the supermodel and mogul’s own brand of Smize ice cream. Of the ModelLand’s “theatrical shopping experience,” Harrison Walker writes, “In other words, patrons can pretend to buy things.”

Pizza on tour

Dan Richter of Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artiginale (considered by many to be one of the top pizza places in the country) and food writer Katie Parla are embarking on a West Coast tour in support of their New York Times best-selling cookbook The Joy of Pizza. Here in LA, the duo will be making appearances later this month at Now Serving, Pizzeria Bianco, and Pizzeria Mozza. Tickets for the events (various prices) are available on Resy.

Vodka and tacos, so happy together

Over in Culver City, Tito’s Tacos is teaming up with Tito’s Vodka for a celebration of National Taco Day and National Vodka Day, which both happen to be today. From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the taco shop is hosting a Fiesta Mexicana featuring food and drink packages, live entertainment, mariachi bands, and more. All proceeds from ticket sales ($30 and $15) will go to the Culver City Arts Foundation.