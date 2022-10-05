Find the World’s Cutest Coffee and Ceramics Truck Parked at an LA Community College

Ryan Lagasse is taking her creations out for a spin on the city’s first coffee-and-ceramics truck. Last week, the ceramicist launched the mobile coffee-and-art operation Little Lamb and partnered with Glendora community college Citrus College, where she will be parked on-campus for the remainder of the academic year.

From her hand-painted truck outfitted with hanging dried flower bouquets, Lagasse is serving espresso drinks, teas, and specialty lattes like the Botanist (with organic rosemary and lavender simple syrup and topped with a dried lemon wheel) and the New Englander (with organic nutmeg and maple simple syrup and topped with a pinch of cinnamon) using beans from Unity Sourcing and Roasting. Also on offer: sweet and savory pastries from Gemini Bakery, as well as Lagasse’s handmade ceramic mugs, drinking cups, and the like.

Lagasse, the daughter of a breast cancer survivor, is also finalizing a partnership with Cedar Sinai Breast Health Center to provide coffee, tea, and pottery to the institution’s staff and patients. Additionally, the truck is available for private events, photo shoots, and art parties.

Find Little Lamb at Citrus College Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the truck on Instagram for updates.

Slow food from a Rustic Canyon alum

Since leaving Rustic Canyon last month, chef Andy Doubrava and his wife, chef Tiffani Ortiz, have announced their first collaborative dinner series under the name Slow Burn. The duo will be cooking 10-course dinners with a focus on sustainability and closed-loop food systems at Leora in Beverly Hills this weekend and the following (with three seatings each Saturday and Sunday). The courses will include fermented and pickled creations they’ve been working on for more than a year (think: a warm pretzel with whipped cultured butter and mustard seed, and heritage pork with caviar and whey sauce). Wine shop Domaine LA will offer beverage pairings, as will Zero Proof, and there will also be complimentary espresso service from Demitasse. Tickets ($250) are available on Tock.

Let’s taco ’bout this list

On October 4, Yelp published a list of its top 100 taco spots around the country, with only eight Los Angeles taco purveyors making the cut. The highest-ranked local spot is Bellflower’s Taco Nazo, which secured the number two ranking (number one went to San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria). Considering Los Angeles is the country’s best taco town, full stop, if ever there was a reason to doubt the validity of Yelp, well, here it is.

Sip 40 sakes

World Sake Day, which originated in Japan in 1978, may have happened on October 1, but Echo Park’s Ototo is still celebrating with a special afternoon tasting of more than 40 sakes this Sunday, October 9. Tickets ($65; 10 percent off for sake club members), available here, include unlimited sake tastings and light snacks like bite-sized katsu sandos and furikake popcorn from chef Charles Namba.

A sweet grand opening

To celebrate its grand opening at the Lab in Costa Mesa this Sunday, October 9, Taiwanese American-owned local ice cream company Dear Bella Creamery will be giving away free scoops of ice cream to the first 100 guests. Other festivities will include gifts and prizes, an ice cream cake cutting, music, and more.