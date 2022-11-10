Get a Taste of African Cuisine at Disney California Adventure in Celebration of ‘Wakanda Forever’

Starting Friday, November 11, Disney California Adventure Park will be serving the “flavors of Wakanda” to coincide with the release of the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the menu at the Hollywood Backlot is South African peri peri chicken paired with West African jollof rice; and maafe, a West African peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, and spices, served with a flatbread. Head to Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too inside Avengers Campus for a “Wakandan” roasted pork wrap with spiced pork, black garlic sauce, and chermoula.

To develop the menu for the Wakanda-inspired fare, the Disney culinary team researched traditional and contemporary African cuisine extensively, and consulted with cast members from across the resort for cultural considerations, a Disney representative tells Eater. The special food offerings run through January 8, 2023.

Santa Anita Mall gains a 99 Ranch Market

No longer under Westfield ownership, the Shops at Santa Anita are attracting new tenants including Asian superstore 99 Ranch Market, which is set to debut in summer 2023, according to mall signage. The incoming grocery store already has an Arcadia location a mile away on South Golden West Avenue.

The Sandwich Man: a documentary

The Sandwich Man, a mini-documentary from ProMark Productions clocking in at just under seven minutes, is chock-full of heart. The film is centered around 83-year-old Rosario Mazzeo, the owner of Roma Market in Pasadena that serves a simple but legendary sandwich made with mortadella, provolone, and olive oil on freshly baked Italian bread.

Mark your calendars for Kimchi Fest ‘22

The Korean Kimchi Festival comes to Hollywood on Saturday, November 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event takes place in the courtyard of Ovation Hollywood (6801 Hollywood Boulevard) and is free to the public. The festival will feature kimchi making demonstrations, kimchi tastings, influencer segments, and more.

Turkey shortage? Pass the duck, goose, and prime rib

Chef Shirley Chung of Culver City’s Ms Chi Cafe is preparing a trio of takeout Thanksgiving feasts. The takeout menu features tea smoked duck, Peking-style roasted goose, and prime rib. Each meal serves four to eight people, and includes all of the fixings and dessert. The meals are available for pre-order on Tock or by calling the restaurant directly before Sunday, November 20.