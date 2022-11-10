 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wood shelves containing chocolates and treats on a tiled white wall at Valerie Confections in Glendale.
The retail area at the new Valerie Confections.

Filed under:

Hometown Chocolatier Valerie Confections Debuts Sweet New Glendale Digs

The 18 year-old chocolate and dessert brand debuts a new retail, event, and office space in the Valley

by Karen Palmer
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

This Saturday, and just in time for holiday shopping season, Valerie Gordon and her husband and business partner, Stan Weightman Jr., will unveil a sweet new behemoth in the form of Valerie Confections’s new 5,000 square-foot headquarters in Glendale. The 18 year-old brand’s new home base at 936 W. Glenoaks Boulevard, which includes a retail area that’s open to the public, will house all of the baking and chocolate production, and will serve as an office and events space down the line.

It’s a huge step for the brand: Not only did Gordon recently bring on a new culinary director, Mozza Group alum Dahlia Narvaez, to run the production side of things — therefore freeing her up to focus on the brand’s creative direction — but she’s in the process of hiring more key leadership positions. Plus, the new space will allow the company to greatly expand its wholesale production capabilities. (While Gordon closed her 3360 W. First Street location in making the move to Glendale, Valerie Echo Park remains open.)

A pastry case and wooden shelving at a bakery and chocolate shop.
Another view of the retail area.
A cake with white frosting and pieces of coffee cake stuck to the sides, from Valerie Confections.
The Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake.
A row of five chocolate bars from Valerie Confections.
Chocolate bars with updated packaging for the anniversary year.

“Universal interactivity is the thing that’s most exciting to me about this new space,” Gordon says. “We’ve created a place for staff that feels stimulating, where they feel taken care of, creative, and satisfied. And we’ll be inviting people in to collaborate on events and tastings. Soon we’ll reach at least three times as many wholesale customers and launch home deliveries.”

The HQ’s retail section is stocked with an array of Valerie Confections favorites, ranging from chocolate bars and build-your-own chocolate boxes to petit fours, pies, fruit jams, house-made granola, Gordon’s cookbook Sweet, and cakes like the now-iconic Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake. More retail selections will be available in 2023, as will coffee and espresso service using beans from AAPI-owned Sir Owlverick’s.

Done up in crisp white subway tile with concrete floors, the shop contains temperature-controlled display cases and shelving made using wood from Valerie Confections’s older locations, like its former Grand Central Market stall, plus brass and antique fixtures. Weightman designed and fashioned all of the wooden displays with designer Derek Mabra. From the retail area, customers can see into the company’s chocolate production kitchen, which sits behind a row of windows.

A selection of handmade chocolate and truffles from Valerie Confections on a gold plate.
Handmade chocolates and truffles.
A shelf containing cookbooks and jams at Valerie Confections.
A close-up of the retail shelving.
A close-up of slices of crumble-topped coffee cake at Valerie Confections.
Homemade coffee cake.

As for the space’s expansive kitchens, one will focus on events sometime next year, while another will be primarily for baking and mixing. The space also includes a dining room for private dinners and tastings, as well as an outdoor area outfitted with two Lettuce Grow stands for edible flowers and the like to use on cakes and pastries. There’s even three Big Green Eggs for grilling events, as Gordon is a grilling aficionado as well.

Valerie Confections’s opening hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A white tiled entryway at Valerie Confections.
The entryway to the retail area.
A stainless steel rack stacked with plastic containers of dried fruit and spices at Valeria Echo Park.
Ingredients in the production kitchen.
A chocolate production kitchen with equipment and stainless steel tables at Valerie Confections.
A view from the chocolate kitchen into the retail area.
A woman uses a stainless steel scraper to form chocolate bars in molds at Valerie Confections.
Making chocolate bars.

Valerie Confections Glendale

1936 W. Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91202
