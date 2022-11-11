 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele restaurant in a Mexican Hacienda-style building in Santa Barbara, California.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele Santa Barbara
Jake Cowan

Filed under:

Famous Neapolitan L’Antica Pizzeria Debuts Big New Santa Barbara Restaurant

L’Antica’s Santa Barbara location is the iconic Italian chain’s second in Southern California

by Mona Holmes

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s second Southern California location opened in Santa Barbara on November 9. In 2019, L’Antica made its Hollywood debut as the first U.S. location for the 152-year-old Naples restaurant. The restaurant’s widespread recognition is due in part to its mention in the bestselling memoir Eat Pray Love, and it was forever immortalized in the film adaptation starring Julia Roberts.

L’Antica moved into Santa Barbara’s historic Ember Mill building, which formerly housed the long-standing Copper Coffee Pot from 1927 to 1982. Owner Francesco Zimone redesigned the space to mirror the Hollywood location by showcasing pizza production through an open kitchen. There’s a smaller indoor seating area, a bar area, and a courtyard that seats 60. Tables also spill onto a busy State Street sidewalk.

Head pizzaiolo Michele Rubini maintains the strict pizza-making criteria dictated by the original Naples restaurant. Chef Rick Frame developed L’Antica’s Santa Barbara’s overall menu to offer casual lunch counter service with pasta and salads, as well as a salumi and deli counter. Staff will maneuver to take-out in the later afternoon hours and later to full dinner service.

Fresh pastas are sauced with pomodoro, nerano, and cacio e pepe. Mains include a branzino, a 16-ounce Tasmanian steak, and, of course, the Neapolitan-style pizzas cranked out of a customized wood-fired oven. West Hollywood’s Gelato Festival will source the dessert starting in winter, while beers and wines hail from California and Italy.

If that’s not enough expansion within a short period, Zimone plans to open a multi-level West Village location in New York City on December 9, with yet another in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore next summer.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch counter service, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m for take-out-only, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for full service. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

Pizza and salad at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Santa Barbara, California.
Pizza and salad
Rossella Pisano
A creamy pasta at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Santa Barbara, California.
Nerano pasta.
Rossella Pisano
The custom pizza oven at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele.
A customized pizza oven.
Jake Cowan
An entryway to a Spanish-style building at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Santa Barbara, California.
Entryway.
Jake Cowan
Patio and entry to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele restaurant in Santa Barbara, California.
Patio and entry.
Jake Cowan

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele SB

1031 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Visit Website
Something for the Weekend

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

LA Restaurant News

Chefs Are Playing With the Flavors of Hainan Chicken Rice, and the Results Are Fantastic

AM Intel

Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world