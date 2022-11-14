Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.

Randy’s Donuts scooped in another announcement with the anniversary. Randy’s collaborated with Tyra Banks — the Inglewood native has an ice cream line — to introduce a new flavor called you bacon me 70. It’s a blend of Randy’s bacon maple long john doughnut with Banks’ ice cream base flavor, and Randy’s apple fritter truffle at the bottom. The Tyra Banks special will be on hand only in Inglewood but is available for shipping.

Shake Shack and the increasing corporate presence in Silver Lake

For decades, Silver Lake has maintained a noticeable non-corporate presence. But that’s shifted significantly with the arrival of Shake Shack, located next door to the historic Black Cat. As Southern California’s 20th Shake Shack location, diners can try out the new Silver Lake cheeseburger with regenerative-farmed beef, local Kaylin + Kaylin pickles, grilled onions, and the company’s special sauce.

Fat Sal’s is getting bigger

Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich Shop plans to open five new locations in 2023. There are already six spots scattered throughout the Southland, next year will see new Fat Sal’s shops in the former Dobowa space in Culver City, Glendale, Studio City, Westfield Topanga, and LAX.

Sawtelle’s got a new sake tasting room on the way

Toddrickallen spotted signage for a storefront in Sawtelle Japantown for Sawtelle Sake. The LA-based sake company is planning to open a tasting room on Sawtelle and a brewing space in Los Angeles County, as Eater reported back in September.

Is Somni reopening?

Is Somni reopening in Los Angeles? The respected two Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant closed in 2020, but operator Zabala Aitor posted a hiring update on Instagram last week.