Bazaar No More: SLS Hotel Brings a French, Video-Enhanced Tasting Menu to Beverly Hills

The SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills debuts a new dining concept called Le Monde this Thursday, November 17. The French-themed pop-up features a four-course menu that is accompanied by an animated, 3D show designed by TableMation Studios. (The Ritz-Carlton hotel served a similar immersive dining experience last year in the now-closed WP-24 space.)

Le Monde, which will run from now until some time next year, a representative tells Eater, will host two seatings from Wednesday to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the former Bazaar space. The set menu, which is designed by the hotel’s head chef Hussain Zouhbi, is priced at $149 (plus service charge and taxes) on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $169 (plus service charge and taxes) on Fridays and Saturdays. Wine parings start at $30. A new speakeasy called Wasp in a Wig also opened on the property in October.

The latest openings follow the closure of chef José Andrés’s two restaurants inside the hotel, the Bazaar and Somni, in 2020 due to a lawsuit filed by the hotel’s owners alleging that Andrés’s restaurant group failed to “address structural, cost-cutting measures” and propagated “detrimental and negative statements about [the hotel’s owner]” to staff.

Sprinkles founder reveals secrets to her success in a new book

Sprinkles founder and Pizzana co-founder Candace Nelson recently released a book called Sweet Success: A Simple Recipe to Turn your Passion into Profit. Nelson reveals mistakes, misses, and “lessons learned the hard way” in the book’s 240 pages. Topics include crafting an entrepreneurial mindset, turning kitchen experiments into top-selling products, and more.

17th annual Great Los Angeles Walk returns November 19

The Great Los Angeles Walk heads to West Adams for its 17th edition on Saturday, November 19. Participants of the self-guided event will meet at the Exposition Park Rose Garden at 9 a.m., head to Adams and Figueroa, and continue to Venice Beach and the ocean. The all-day event is perfect for grazing along the way.

LAist gets gluttonous in Glendale

LAist food editor Gab Chabrán heads to Glendale for his latest edition of “Cheap Fast Eats.” Elena’s Greek Armenian Kitchen, Zhengyalov Hatz, and Khinkali House make the list.

Holiday dinners to-go at Agnes in Pasadena

Agnes is offering sides and pies to complement Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Thanksgiving pre-orders are available now through November 19 for pick-up on November 23; Christmas pre-orders run from December 1 to 17 for pick-up on December 24.