A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary

A new GoFundMe page is seeking donations to support South LA street food sensation and former Smorgasburg vendor Poncho’s Tlayudas after a burglary that allegedly occurred Monday night. Founder Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez posted on Instagram that “essential work tools” were stolen from a South Central basement; a video he posted shows two men loading items onto a truck. The GoFundMe page states that the equipment included a cooktop gas grill, speaker boxes, a stainless steel cooking grate, and a customized canopy.

Oaxaca-born Martinez, who holds weekly Friday night pop-ups in South LA, first started serving tlayudas in Los Angeles in 2018 and reinstated his Friday-night events this spring after a two-year hiatus. The GoFundMe has already exceeded its goal of $5,000, but donations can still be made through the end of the week.

Après-ski sans the snow

Those who want an après-ski experience without trekking to the mountains can head to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Tonight the hotel unveils a new dining experience designed to transport guests to the slopes of the Swiss Alps, courtesy of three wooden Swiss chalets popping up on the outdoor patio of the hotel’s bar. Menu items include an elevated s’mores platter and chocolate or cheese fondue. Chalets can be reserved here; it’s $125 per person and there’s a six-person minimum.

A big bake sale

This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., nonalcoholic spirit brand Ghia is hosting a bake sale at its Beachwood Canyon HQ, with all profits going to Feed the Streets, a local organization committed to supporting and uplifting underserved communities. Participants include Gjusta, Holey Grail Donuts, Konbi, Gemini Bakehouse, Rose Wilde of Red Bread, Allison Tran of Nin Cupcake Shop, and many more. Tickets ($30), which include five tickets to exchange for baked goods, are available here.

You say tomato...

Chef Travis Hayden knows a thing or two about pasta, as evidenced by the excellent ‘nduja Bolognese he serves at Voodoo Vin in Virgil Village. The Rustic Canyon alum also started Cali Bolo, a line of pasta sauces and Bolognese meal kits, during the pandemic. As of this week, Cali Bolo’s dead-simple Pomodoro sauce, made with Southern California tomatoes, will be available for retail at Farmshop at the Brentwood Country Mart and Open Market in Koreatown. Veggie and ‘nduja Bolognese sauces will be released in the spring and summer, respectively.

‘Shrooms are blooming in Vernon

The Los Angeles Times brings news of a massive mushroom-growing operation in Vernon. Betty Hallock reports that Smallhold, a New York-based company that opened its mushroom farm here five months ago, can harvest more than 20,000 pounds of mushrooms a week.

Thanksgiving pies, sides, and more

More restaurants are stepping up to help with Thanksgiving dinner: Sightglass in Hollywood is offering a selection of desserts — a pumpkin pie, a maple pecan tart, and a spiced pear mousse cake — for preorder now through Monday, November 21. Place orders here for pickups between November 22 and 24.

And over in West Adams, all-day cafe Highly Likely is on side-dish duty, with a bevy of options that serve four to six people. Selections include Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and farro salad; and whipped tahini-maple sweet potatoes with cumin-quinoa crispies. There are desserts, like a banana-Nutella cream pie, from Bakers Kneaded, too. Pre-orders (available here) end this Sunday, November 20 at noon; pick-ups are on Wednesday, November 23.