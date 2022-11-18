LA Health Officials Recommend Return to Indoor Masking as COVID-19 Cases Rise

This isn’t a headline from 2020 or 2021. On November 17, 2022, LA County health officials made a strong recommendation for residents to wear masks indoors. In the last 30 days, the region saw a 70 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases. Officials suggest mask usage for public indoor spaces like transit but fell short of offering the same guidance for indoor dining at restaurants.

COVID-19-positive patients checking into area hospitals increased from 388 to 648 since late October. According to the Los Angeles Times, approximately 1,466 new cases were reported in LA County, versus 869 cases a day a month ago.

Over the last few years, LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis has been one of the regular bearers of this news as COVID-19 transmission numbers increase. “Indoor masking is, as it has been in the past during times of elevated transmission, strongly recommended for all individuals,” says Davis.

Counter service for Highland Park’s Jeff’s Table

Jeff’s Table owner and chef Jeff Strauss is offering counter service at his Highland Park pop-up sandwich shop. Strauss used to rely on an online-only ordering system inside Flask liquor store, but now diners can glance at a menu and place an order in person. Online pick-up and delivery are still available.

SoCal restaurants land on Esquire’s nationwide best new restaurant list

Esquire released its list of best new restaurants in America this week. Southern California restaurants received considerable attention, including N/Soto, Saffy’s, Bar Le Cote in Los Olivos, Mother Wolf, and Yangban Society. Yangban Society’s Katianna and John Hong were also named chefs of the year.

Hainan chicken pot pie for Thanksgiving?

If LA’s modernized Hainan chicken options aren’t already plentiful enough, Pearl River Deli has a Hainan chicken pot pie available for pick-up during Thanksgiving week. Order details are on the Hot Plate site.

Free Gorilla Pies this Sunday

As a thank you to a stream of regular customers, Pittsburgh-style pizza maker Gorilla Pies is giving away slices this Sunday. One slice only per person until the crew runs out.