 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LA Health Officials Recommend Return to Indoor Masking as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Plus, Hainan chicken pot pie for Thanksgiving, free Pittsburgh-style pizza, and more

by Mona Holmes
Blue-shirted server wearing a mask places raw beef slices on a tabletop grill.
A server wears a mask at a Korean restaurant.
Matthew Kang

This isn’t a headline from 2020 or 2021. On November 17, 2022, LA County health officials made a strong recommendation for residents to wear masks indoors. In the last 30 days, the region saw a 70 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases. Officials suggest mask usage for public indoor spaces like transit but fell short of offering the same guidance for indoor dining at restaurants.

COVID-19-positive patients checking into area hospitals increased from 388 to 648 since late October. According to the Los Angeles Times, approximately 1,466 new cases were reported in LA County, versus 869 cases a day a month ago.

Over the last few years, LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis has been one of the regular bearers of this news as COVID-19 transmission numbers increase. “Indoor masking is, as it has been in the past during times of elevated transmission, strongly recommended for all individuals,” says Davis.

Counter service for Highland Park’s Jeff’s Table

Jeff’s Table owner and chef Jeff Strauss is offering counter service at his Highland Park pop-up sandwich shop. Strauss used to rely on an online-only ordering system inside Flask liquor store, but now diners can glance at a menu and place an order in person. Online pick-up and delivery are still available.

SoCal restaurants land on Esquire’s nationwide best new restaurant list

Esquire released its list of best new restaurants in America this week. Southern California restaurants received considerable attention, including N/Soto, Saffy’s, Bar Le Cote in Los Olivos, Mother Wolf, and Yangban Society. Yangban Society’s Katianna and John Hong were also named chefs of the year.

Hainan chicken pot pie for Thanksgiving?

If LA’s modernized Hainan chicken options aren’t already plentiful enough, Pearl River Deli has a Hainan chicken pot pie available for pick-up during Thanksgiving week. Order details are on the Hot Plate site.

Free Gorilla Pies this Sunday

As a thank you to a stream of regular customers, Pittsburgh-style pizza maker Gorilla Pies is giving away slices this Sunday. One slice only per person until the crew runs out.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary

By Karen Palmer

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Bazaar No More: SLS Hotel Brings a French, Video-Enhanced Tasting Menu to Beverly Hills

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

A Daughter Honors Her Mother’s Dreams at This New SGV Vietnamese Restaurant

By Jean Trinh

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world