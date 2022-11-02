Great White Will Soon Be Slinging Breakfast Burritos in a Former West Hollywood Laundromat

Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood keeps getting busier: Australian-owned all-day cafe Great White — whose first location washed ashore in Venice in 2017, followed by an outpost on tony Larchmont in 2021 — is opening its third location at 8917 Melrose on November 11. That means WeHo will soon have easy access to Great White’s beloved breakfast burrito (considered to be one of the best in the city), as well as the bowls, juices, smoothies, and wood-fired pizzas the cafe has become known for.

The 5,000-square-foot West Hollywood location, housed in a former laundromat, will be easily spottable, with its light-pink exterior (a color selected to match one of the co-owner’s childhood home). The overall aesthetic nods to other Great White locations, with soft woods, clay wall lights, and zellige tiles. Other notable design details include a Portuguese limestone bar, a large outdoor patio outfitted with two fireplaces, and an additional outdoor private dining room that can seat up to 12.

Chef Juan Ferreiro has whipped up some new menu items for this particular location (which will soon be available at all three), including burrata with winter citrus, pistachio, and smoked oil; chicken shawarma with charred cauliflower and pickled raisins, garlic yogurt, and pita bread; and wild arugula pesto pasta with whipped goat cheese and tomato chili jam. Expect a list of highly drinkable natural wines from Tabula Rasa vet Andy Miller, as well.

Great White Melrose will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting on November 11. Reservations are available via Resy.

Pepsi’s Dig In Day supports Black-owned LA restaurants

This Saturday, November 5, Angelenos can get free brunch at the District by GS and Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, as part of Pepsi’s first-ever Dig In Day, an initiative that celebrates local Black-owned businesses nationwide. Pepsi is covering between $2,000 and $5,000 of free brunch at the participating restaurants, so get there early to partake. It seems the beverage giant is taking more intentional steps in its support of the Black community since the brand’s Kendall Jenner kerfuffle in 2017.

Damian joins forces with Flamingo Estate

Enrique Olvera’s modern Mexican restaurant Damian has partnered with Flamingo Estate to offer a series of specials, featuring produce from the estate’s orchards and gardens and its network of farms. The new dishes, developed by chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes in collaboration with the estate, include avocado-garnished shrimp aguachile dressed in spicy green juice made from apples and fennel; and honeynut squash chileatole, a flavorful vegetable broth thickened with masa and honeynut squash and topped with hominy, herbs, and a squash-seed pesto. Find them at the restaurant November 9 through November 13.

Tartare is tops

Over at Los Angeles Magazine, Josh Lurie rounds up five creative takes on tartare around town, from wagyu tartare prepared tableside at Akira Back’s Absteak to Dunsmoor’s lamb-loin tartare studded with crispy artichoke, mint, smoked yellowtail sauce, and bottarga.

A Sunday supper you can’t refuse

Fanny’s — the Bill Chait-backed restaurant at the Academy Museum — is introducing a weekly “Sunday Supper” menu this Sunday, November 6, featuring family-style dishes inspired by The Godfather in conjunction with the museum’s November 3 debut of galleries dedicated to the 1972 classic from Francis Ford Coppola. Weekly-rotating dishes will include Connie’s Crispy Calamari, A Pasta You Can’t Refuse, and Sonny’s “Bada-Bing!” Ribs. Reservations can be made via OpenTable and Resy.

Have Superba make Thanksgiving dinner

Superba Food & Bread’s four locations (Venice, Hollywood, North Hollywood, and Pasadena) have all launched pre-orders for takeout Thanksgiving dishes and beverages. Menu items include whole-roasted Mary’s turkeys, sausage stuffing, brown-butter green beans, and Honeycrisp apple pies. In addition to a la carte cocktails and wine offerings, there’s also a four-course beverage pairing, featuring the likes of an espresso martini. Pre-orders are open through November 17 for pickup on November 24. For more Thanksgiving dine-in and takeout ideas, head right here.