 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This British Newcomer Brings Pub Grub Classics and Live Fiddle Music to Hollywood

The white-hot Vinyl District gets a casual British pub with the Chap

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Richard Stow
A patio dining area at night in the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
The garden dining room at the Chap.
Richard Stow

Directly next door to Hollywood’s Beauty & Essex is a casual newcomer called the Chap. The British pub-inspired restaurant and bar opened in the Vinyl District on Saturday, November 19 with a lush patio garden dining area, European pints on tap, and classic British dishes. And in a more timely matter, the Chap can also be a dedicated place to watch the World Cup.

The Chap is an unusual step for Ten Five Hospitality, the team that produced some splashy openings over the last few years with Mother Wolf, Ka’teen, Mes Amis, and Bar Lis. The Chap is more of a “come as you are” spot with cozy leather booths, British racing green wood paneling, art sourced from estate sales and vintage markets, and a wall of hand-drawn caricatures of U.K.-born icons like Amy Winehouse, Princess Diana, David Bowie, and the restaurant’s namesake, Charlie Chaplin.

The food is uncomplicated, familiar pub fare featuring fish and chips, bangers and mash, Sunday roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert. But the menu also ventures into more modern fare with a double-smashed Tillamook cheddar burger with onion fondue, herb remoulade, and dill pickles on a brioche bun.

Petit Trois vet and the Chap head bartender Daniel F. Torres is at the helm of the drinks. Some creations are traditional like the Pimm’s cup, while the bloody mary martini is served straight up. There’s also a rotation of British breweries on draft including Five Points IPA, Fuller’s London Pride, and Guinness, as well as Belgian pilsner Stella Artois. The Chap also serves beer in the hard-to-find Imperial pint glass along with one- and two-liter glass boots to consume any beer.

Walk from the bar into the first dining area to find the Chaplin room, where live Irish fiddle band Fiddler and the Chaps will perform weekly. Just behind is the garden terrace with a second bar and dining room; that area’s got a convertible top, boasting lush live plants and communal tables. In addition to weekly quiz nights, bingo, and Britpop DJ sets, the Chap is stocked up with board games, dart boards, and backgammon.

The Chap hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are available on Resy.

Deep-fried fish and potato chips, and a pint of beer at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Fish and chips.
Double smashed cheeseburger with fries at the Chap in Hollywood, California.
Double smashed Tilamook cheeseburger with fries.
Shucked oysters and a cocktail on a bar at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Oysters.
A table full of prepared dishes and beers at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Menu items from the Chap.
The bar area at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
The bar.
A wall of hand-drawn caricatures at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
The wall of fame at the Chap.
A darkened room with wall lamps at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
The Chaplin room at the Chap.
Garden dining area with live plants and tables at the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Garden dining area.
A patio dining area at night in the Chap restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Patio dining area at night.

The Chap

1607 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book

By Mona Holmes

Evan Funke Partners With Real Estate Mogul for Mega Three-Level Beverly Hills Restaurant

By Karen Palmer

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

LA Health Officials Recommend Return to Indoor Masking as COVID-19 Cases Rise

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary

By Karen Palmer

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world