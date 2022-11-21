This British Newcomer Brings Pub Grub Classics and Live Fiddle Music to Hollywood

Directly next door to Hollywood’s Beauty & Essex is a casual newcomer called the Chap. The British pub-inspired restaurant and bar opened in the Vinyl District on Saturday, November 19 with a lush patio garden dining area, European pints on tap, and classic British dishes. And in a more timely matter, the Chap can also be a dedicated place to watch the World Cup.

The Chap is an unusual step for Ten Five Hospitality, the team that produced some splashy openings over the last few years with Mother Wolf, Ka’teen, Mes Amis, and Bar Lis. The Chap is more of a “come as you are” spot with cozy leather booths, British racing green wood paneling, art sourced from estate sales and vintage markets, and a wall of hand-drawn caricatures of U.K.-born icons like Amy Winehouse, Princess Diana, David Bowie, and the restaurant’s namesake, Charlie Chaplin.

The food is uncomplicated, familiar pub fare featuring fish and chips, bangers and mash, Sunday roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert. But the menu also ventures into more modern fare with a double-smashed Tillamook cheddar burger with onion fondue, herb remoulade, and dill pickles on a brioche bun.

Petit Trois vet and the Chap head bartender Daniel F. Torres is at the helm of the drinks. Some creations are traditional like the Pimm’s cup, while the bloody mary martini is served straight up. There’s also a rotation of British breweries on draft including Five Points IPA, Fuller’s London Pride, and Guinness, as well as Belgian pilsner Stella Artois. The Chap also serves beer in the hard-to-find Imperial pint glass along with one- and two-liter glass boots to consume any beer.

Walk from the bar into the first dining area to find the Chaplin room, where live Irish fiddle band Fiddler and the Chaps will perform weekly. Just behind is the garden terrace with a second bar and dining room; that area’s got a convertible top, boasting lush live plants and communal tables. In addition to weekly quiz nights, bingo, and Britpop DJ sets, the Chap is stocked up with board games, dart boards, and backgammon.

The Chap hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are available on Resy.