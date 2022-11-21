Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book

The owners of Pasta Sisters are hoping to retrieve a beloved item from an alleged burglary early Sunday morning in Culver City.

Co-owner Giorgia Sinatra tells Eater LA that at 3:50 a.m., an individual broke into the second location for Pasta Sisters at the Helms Bakery District complex, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and removed the safe from the premises. Unfortunately, the safe also held their grandmother’s recipe book and diary with life lessons written entirely in Italian.

Sinatra simply wants the family heirloom returned, no questions asked. “It’s the last thing we have left from her and it’s extremely important to us,” says Sinatra. “We are offering a $5,000 reward for it.”

The return of Long Beach’s Egg Heaven

Longbeachize has a report about the family that took over Long Beach’s key breakfast spot Egg Heaven Cafe. The restaurant opened in 1969, but faced challenging times during the pandemic.

Flamenco in the SFV

If Black Friday shopping doesn’t sound appealing, perhaps live Flamenco music and dance at Gasolina in Woodland Hills are a better option. Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will accompany accomplished musician and Seville-native Spanish Diego Amador Jr. Tickets are $20 per person from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and reservations are available through Tock.

A Tuscan butcher and six-course dinner

Onto another part of the European continent, Hotel Roosevelt’s the Barish is hosting a dinner with chef/butcher Dario Cecchini who will showcase beef butchery with an emphasis on sustainability. Afterward, there’s a six-course family-style dinner. Tickets are available on OpenTable.

Tacos 1986 is now permanently at the White House

Politico correspondent Christopher Cadelago shared a photo via Twitter that shows a framed photo of Los Angeles mayor-elect Karen Bass and President Joe Biden at Tacos 1986 in the White House. Biden visited the LA taqueria last month.

Hanging in the White House. Fast turnaround on these. pic.twitter.com/BhE988Xj8z — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 18, 2022

Baklava pie for Thanksgiving

Pie is essential on Thanksgiving, and Silver Lake’s Greekman’s is serving one described as “baklava meets Thanksgiving Pecan Pie” with pistachio, honey, orange liqueur, cinnamon, cardamom, butter, and oats. Pre-orders are available on Tock.

The Chain pop-up by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth

Actor/producer B.J. Novak and Otium chef Tim Hollingsworth opened a pop-up series called Chain, which puts a new spin on classic chain restaurant dishes, reports Thrillist. Think Outback’s bloomin’ onion, but the bustin’ onion. Not Taco Bell’s crunchwrap supreme, but a wagyu beef cruncho perfecto. This series is already sold out, but Thrillist has details on how to secure a coveted spot for the next one.