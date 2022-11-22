Megan Thee Stallion and Cena Vegan Headline LA’s Newest Music, Arts, and Food Festival

In less than a month, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, and K-pop group Seventeen will be headlining the inaugural LA3C music, food, and arts festival at Chinatown’s Los Angeles State Historic Park. As part of the two-day event, which will take place from December 10 to 11, there will also be over 20 local food and drink vendors, including Gogo’s Tacos, Cena Vegan, All Dat Dim Sum, and Lil’ Bobacita.

The 21-and-up festival is helmed by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a multimedia company that also owns SXSW and Life Is Beautiful, and was curated with the idea of celebrating LA’s diverse communities in mind. The food lineup also includes Tepito Coffee, which has Mexican and LA roots; Lettuce Feast, a Black-owned vegan fried “chicken” truck; and Vchos Truck, which whips up Salvadoran fare.

A not-so-lonely Thanksgiving at the Lonely Oyster

At Echo Park’s raw oyster bar, new executive chef Dom Crisp will be whipping up a Thanksgiving day prix-fixe menu for $95 that satisfies all those surf-and-turf cravings. The meal includes corn chowder, crispy-skin cornish game hen, brown butter-seared scallops, brioche bread pudding, and more. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

A treat-yourself Thanksgiving

Historic Filipinotown’s Genever bar is flipping the concept of Thanksgiving on its head with its “Thanks Taking” event on November 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. With the purchase of a cocktail, guests can get complimentary massages, manicures, and self-care packages while supplies last.

Rakkan Ramen’s Long Beach bash

Rakkan Ramen will be marking its two-year milestone on November 26 with an all-day celebration. There will be free ramen for the first 50 guests starting at 11 a.m., as well as sake tastings and raffles from noon to 5 p.m.

‘The Menu’ thriller in real life

The Menu, a film released over the weekend that blends the genres of horror, thriller, and comedy — and has an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes score — is all about the world of fine dining. And how did they get all the nitty gritty details down to make the film feel so real? Stephanie Breijo went into a deep dive for Los Angeles Times about the chefs and restaurants the filmmakers used for inspiration.

Blossom Market Hall’s first anniversary

The San Gabriel food hall will be celebrating its first anniversary in style from December 9 to 11 with a bevy of activities. In addition to live music, face painting and balloon twisting for kids, and giveaways, there will be special pop-up vendors like Domi and Loaf Language, among others.