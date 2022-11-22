 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

76-Year LA Barbecue Legend Pecos Bill’s Has Closed for Good

The death of owner Jerry Redman ends an up-and-down few years for the tiny Oklahoma-style barbecue specialist

by Farley Elliott

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A street view look at a rusty old white building that formerly housed a barbecue restaurant.
Outside Pecos Bill’s in Glendale.
Google Maps

Historic Pecos Bill’s BBQ has apparently closed for good in Glendale, ending a 76-year run for one of greater LA’s most unique barbecue restaurants. The tiny walk-up restaurant specialized in Oklahoma-style barbecue, including a prolific pulled pork sandwich that landed in nearly every takeout bag.

Owner Jerry Redman died suddenly of a heart attack earlier in November, with little more than a “closed permanently” sign taped to the front window to acknowledge the passing. Since then, fans have been eager to hear more about the future of the restaurant, given its unique placement on the border of Glendale and Burbank, diminutive footprint, long history, and small menu. In 2017 the Los Angeles Times spotlighted the restaurant’s signature sandwich, highlighting its simple and satisfying construction.

First opened in 1946 by family patriarch Bill Stenzel, Pecos Bill’s had stood in the same location for over three-quarters of a century, making it one of the longest-running restaurants in all of Los Angeles County. There have been ups and downs in that time — including rumors of previous closures and COVID-related shutdowns in recent years — but now the final days of service seem to have come and gone. An obituary for Redman notes his passing at the age of 64.

While Pecos Bill’s BBQ never earned the kind of citywide acclaim that today’s newest crop of barbecue restaurants have garnered, the place’s simple 76-year legacy speaks to the depth of its connection to its community. Pecos Bill’s and owner Jerry Redman will be missed.

