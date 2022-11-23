Go Get Em Tiger’s Annual Thanksgiving Coffee Bonanza Is Back

Go Get Em Tiger is once again reprising its Thanksgiving day service, selling a collection of limited-time specialty coffee drinks — the kind more commonly found on, ahem, some bigger chain coffee shop menus. This year’s seasonal selection includes toffee lattes, gingerbread lattes, spiced ciders, and more, and to go along with all that caffeine there will be face painting for the kids, haircuts for the parents, and pies from Winston Pies to take home. The event takes place at GGET’s Los Feliz location at 4630 Hollywood Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a full slate of drinks running $65; fans should expect a crowd.

A worthy option in Culver City

Los Angeles Magazine got around to reviewing the new-ish Lillie’s restaurant inside the historic Culver Hotel, giving the Proper Hospitality-backed project kudos for crafting an ambience worthy of the place’s pedigree. The food is “the best of bistro cuisine,” and the restaurant itself makes for “a splendid evening.”

More drinks for Venice

Beermaker SoCal Vibes Co. out of Gardena is set to open a taproom at 1522 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, according to What Now Los Angeles. The craft beer maker will take over a former matcha cafe to sell ciders, meads, and more, though details are still a bit fuzzy at the moment.

Two new faces

Botanica in Silver Lake announced its newest chef team, led by Alex Barkley out of Seattle. The former Manolin chef has most recently been at Birdie G’s, but came on to help Botanica back in October alongside sous chef Joanne Bae, who has cooked at Here’s Looking at You and Etta in Culver City.

Holiday after holiday

For those eager to score some Hanukkah catering, Birdie G’s in Santa Monica is now offering kosher wines, latkes, corned beef tri-tip, and more for pre-order.