This Stylish Bistro-Inspired Varsity Jacket Is the Season’s Must-Have Restaurant Merch

Camphor has a very cool collaboration with budding streetwear brand Menu, which designed a sweet new varsity jacket inspired by the modern French bistro in the Arts District. The appealing blue and white jacket with yellow accents comes studded with various illustrations of classic French bistro ingredients. Designed by Yitai Geng and Sean Lew, the jacket was inspired by the duo’s first-ever French meal, which took place at Camphor under the guidance of co-chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George. The jacket comes in various sizes and costs $220 in what might be the most desirable piece of restaurant merch to come out this year.

Gluten-free bakery coming to Venice

Breadblok, which started with a retail space on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, has expanded to Silver Lake and Studio City in recent years. And now the prolific gluten-free bakery, which makes some of the best bread and pastries in town regardless of its nutritional angle, is opening a place in Venice on Rose Avenue, according to Toddrickallen.

Charcoal grilling in Silver Lake

Eszett in Silver Lake will be out grilling in the strip mall restaurant’s parking lot tonight with a special “LEszett” menu, all to help support the restaurant industry’s LGBTQIA community with tunes curated by DJ Saray Frey. The friendly post-holiday hangout starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

A fresh coffee spot in Sherman Oaks

Rhasaan Nichols was working on a documentary on Black surfers when he learned that slaves working in Brazilian coffee plantations would create surfing communities in Brazil. In December 2020, Nichols started the California Coffee Company leaning on single-origin beans, getting a chance to serve the public at Prosperity Market. Fast forward almost two years and Nichols is opening a full cafe in Sherman Oaks at Westfield Fashion Square. The quiet opening took place in mid-November, according to Instagram.